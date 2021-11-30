Louis Vuitton Will Livestream Virgil Abloh's Final Show Tonight — Here's How to Watch It From Home

The brand is honoring the late designer the best way they know how.

Stylist Virgil Abloh poses after the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France.

On Sunday, the fashion world lost a living icon with the passing of Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear and founder of streetwear brand Off-White, who died at the age of 41 following a quiet battle with cancer.

"LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off-White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, 28 November, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years," LVMH shared on its Instagram account.

Virgil Abloh attends Art Basel Miami Beach - Private Day at Miami Beach Convention Center on December 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. Credit: Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault added in a statement provided to Vogue: "We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend."

Now, LVMH plans to honor the late designer's passing by showing his final collection in Miami on Tuesday.⁠ The Spring-Summer 2022 Men's Collection will be titled, "Virgil Was Here." ⁠

"Virgil was here. In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton pays tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius with a presentation of his Spring-Summer 2022 Collection in Miami on November 30th at 5:30 pm (ET)," the brand shared in a tweet.

According to Highsnobiety, the show was reportedly planned by Abloh. Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton's Chairman and CEO shared with the publication, "we at Louis Vuitton will proudly continue to celebrate his legacy with a final show in Miami, per his wishes."⁠

To share Abloh's legacy with fans around the world, Louis Vuitton will also be streaming the show live across all of its social media channels, so you can tune in and honor the designer's world-renown creativity.

A model, bag detail, walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France. Credit: Peter White/Getty Images

⁠"Virgil created a world where we could exist and be seen, as Black people, as Black creatives, as Black revolutionaries. He was all of that. He was also sensitive and cared about the mark he was leaving on the next generation," Antoine Gregory, founder of Black Fashion Fair, additionally shared with Vogue on Abloh's passing. "Virgil's passing is a great loss to our community and the worlds we collectively strived for. As a friend, I can't believe we have to do fashion without him. But I am thankful he left us with the tools to carry our world and culture forward."