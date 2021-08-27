Viking's 2022 World Cruise Sold Out so Quickly, It's Offering 2 in 2023

For the first time ever, Viking will operate two world cruises within one year, due to increased demand for longer-term travel.

The 2023-2024 Viking World Cruise will sail aboard two different ships, both setting sail on identical itineraries from Fort Lauderdale and leaving within days of each other. The announcement comes after both Viking's 2021 and 2022 world cruises sold out in record time.

Guests may choose to sail the Viking Sky from Dec. 20, 2023, or Viking Neptune, leaving Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 23, 2023. Both journeys will last 138 days and visit 28 countries and 57 different ports.

"We are delighted to once again offer explorers the opportunity to circumnavigate the world in comfort," Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, said in a statement. "Our previous World Cruises sold out in a matter of weeks, and we are now seeing more interest in these extended voyages than ever before."

The cruise will depart from Fort Lauderdale, then journey to Central America. It will cross the Panama Canal and sail up the West Coast of North America.

Travelers can also opt for a shorter, 121-day World Journeys cruise that will see them board in Los Angeles before sailing across the Pacific. The ships will then move on to Hawaii, Australia, and New Zealand before exploring Asia and the Middle East. The cruises will continue through the Mediterranean and end their voyages in London.

Viking Neptune is a new ship that will join the fleet in 2022. It, along with the Viking Sky, is classified as a small ship, with 465 staterooms, capable of carrying 930 guests.

The sailings start at $54,995 per person (or $49,995 for the World Journeys cruise), based on double occupancy. The price includes business class international air travel, transfers to and from the ship, all shipboard gratuities and services fees, visa services, luggage shipping, and a beverage package.

Guests who book before Sept. 30, 2021 will receive $2,000 per person in shore excursion credits and $1,000 per person in shipboard credits.