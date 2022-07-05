Venice Will Soon Have a Tourist Fee for Day-trippers — What to Know If You're Visiting

Venice has unveiled specifics for its new tourist fee that will be implemented next year.

The new tax will go into effect on Jan. 16, 2023, and will apply to day-trippers only, The Associated Press reported, citing officials in the canal city. The city had initially planned to implement the tourist fee this summer as a way to combat overtourism, but decided to push it to next year in May.

Simone Venturini, Venice's councilor for tourism, called the tax a "great revolution," CNN reported.

"Venice is a living city and it has to stay that way," Venturini said, explaining the goal was to reduce "tourist peaks."

Day-trippers will have to sign up online the day they plan to visit and pay a fee ranging from 3 euros to 10 euros per person, depending on the time of year and how crowded the city is, the AP reported. Those who don't pay the tax will risk a fine up to 300 euros (or $315).

Children under 6 will be exempt from the fee. Overnight visitors who book a hotel stay will also be exempt as they already pay a €5 ($5.33) per night tax.

About four-fifths of all tourists who visit Venice go for the day with about 19 million day-trippers visiting in 2019, according to The AP.

The fee, which has been a consideration since 2019, is Venice's latest effort to combat overtourism. The idea has been boosted by the near immediate improvement the city saw after the pandemic halted tourism, including allowing its famous canals to start to clear up.

Last year, Italy declared the waterways around Venice a "national monument," and banned large cruise ships from the lagoon basin near St. Mark's Square and the Giudecca Canal. Venice's efforts have since earned it a reprieve from being included on the UNESCO World Heritage danger list.

Italy welcomes travelers from the United States and does not require them to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter. The country has also stopped requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination to visit places like restaurants, bars, and museums.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.