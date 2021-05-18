Las Vegas Casinos Lift Mask Requirements for Vaccinated Visitors

MGM, Caesars, and Wynn properties have eased their masked rules for vaccinated visitors.

Several casinos in Las Vegas dropped mask requirements this week for vaccinated visitors following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest guidance for Americans who got the jab.

At MGM Resorts International — which owns MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, the Bellagio Resort & Casino, the ARIA Resort & Casino, and more — mask requirements were eliminated for vaccinated guests.

Similarly, Caesars Entertainment — which owns several resorts including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Bally's Las Vegas, Harrah's Las Vegas, and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino — said the company has "maintained strict adherence to CDC, state, local and regulatory guidance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to do so," including when it comes to masks.

At Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, guests and employees who are at least two weeks out from their final dose of a vaccine will no longer be required to wear masks "while on property."

"If you are not fully vaccinated, please take the proper precautions and wear a face covering," the company added.

And at The Cosmopolitan, fully vaccinated guests will not be required to mask up indoors or outdoors, but unvaccinated guests must continue to wear one inside the resort.

While many individual businesses eased mask policies, the Nevada Gaming Control Board tweeted casinos in Sin City could choose to implement "more restrictive" protocols. Additionally, the board said it wouldn't prohibit Nevada businesses from confirming guests' vaccination status.

Las Vegas has remained open through much of the pandemic and has previously required masks as part of COVID-19 safety protocols, including when playing table games.

Beyond face coverings, several casinos were also allowed to return to 100% capacity on gaming floors following the approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Casinos aren't alone in easing mask restrictions. Several Florida theme parks, including Disney World and Universal Orlando, eliminated masks outdoors, while New York's Radio City Music Hall said it would reopen next month with full-capacity, maskless audiences.

While mask protocols are changing, they are still required in certain places, including on planes.

