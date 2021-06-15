In addition to the trip packages, the vacation winners will receive $2,000 for travel expenses.

California Is Giving Away Epic Vacations to Vaccinated Residents - Here's Where Winners Will Be Headed

Vaccinated Californians can now enter to win a dream vacation in a new campaign encouraging people to get vaccinated and enjoy the state's beloved destinations.

Starting July 1, all California residents 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered in the "Vax for the Win" California Dream Vacations giveaway for the chance to score one of six epic vacation packages, according to California's Gov. Gavin Newsom. Winners will be sent to popular destinations in the state like Anaheim, Greater Palm Springs, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco.

"From California's coastlines to our theme parks to our breath-taking national forests, our state's diverse terrain and unique communities make us the envy of the world when it comes to tourism," Newsom said in a statement. "As we move forward to a post-pandemic life, our tourism sector is expected to come roaring back - making us, once again, a global leader in hospitality and leisure."

The trip packages, which include hotels, food, and entertainment, are for up to four people so winners can take along their closest friends or family. Winners will get the chance to take in a San Francisco Giants baseball game, spend a couple days at Disneyland (and see the new Avengers Campus), or take a surfing lesson in San Diego.

"These epic vacations are just a sample of the endless variety of experiences California has to offer," Caroline Beteta, the president and CEO of Visit California, said in a statement. "The state's travel industry is rolling out the red carpet to travelers. With COVID-19 at record low rates in the state, now is the time to travel to California."

Statewide, at least 55.2% of all California residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the state's vaccine tracker.