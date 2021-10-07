Epic Pass holders — including those who have an Epic Local Pass or Epic Day Pass — can book the Winter Getaway Sale deals early, starting Oct. 7, and receive an additional 20% off the already-discounted rates.

It's Almost Ski Season — and Vail Resorts Is Celebrating With Stays As Low As $99 a Night

Vail Resorts is helping travelers prepare for the slopes with a "Winter Getaway Sale" — just in time for ski season.

Starting Oct. 11, skiers can book hotels starting as low as $99 per night at Vail Resorts' mountain properties across the country, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale, which runs through Oct. 14, also happens to coincide with the date Epic Passes increase in price.

Starting at only $99 per night, adventure seekers can stay at The Grand Lodge Hotel & Spa, which boasts a ski valet and sits just a short walk away from the lifts at Crested Butte. Or splurge on a stay at The Pines Lodge in Beaver Creek where rates start at $169 per night with the sale. The ski-in/ski-out hotel features complimentary afternoon tea and snacks, ski storage, and a year-round pool.

Scenic view of gondolas over Alpine Lake Credit: Justin Olsen/Courtesy of Vail Resorts

Or head to Keystone, the first of the company's resorts to open in October, and book a stay at the Ski Tip Lodge, a former stage coach stop for miners in the 1860s, with rates starting at $129 per night. Families heading to the mountain can save even more as kids 12 and younger ski free when booking two or more hotel nights.

"With the North American ski season set to kick off at Keystone this month, Vail Resorts' 'Winter Getaway Sale' is a great opportunity for travelers to save on their upcoming ski and ride vacations by booking in advance," Laura Bonfiglio, a spokeswoman for Vail Resorts, told T+L.

As a bonus, Epic Pass holders — including those who have an Epic Local Pass or Epic Day Pass — can book the Winter Getaway Sale deals early, starting Oct. 7, and receive an additional 20% off the already-discounted rates.

This year, the company put the Epic Pass on sale. The pass (one of the best deals in skiing) is currently offered for only $799, significantly less than the $979 price tag from last season. On Oct. 14, the company said prices will go up.

A snowy mountain in Vail Credit: Jon Resnick/Courtesy of Vail Resorts

This year, Vail Resorts will not require mountain reservations and will load lifts and gondolas at full capacity. Masks will be required in all public indoor settings, including in restaurants and restrooms, but will not be required in lift lines or on chair lifts and gondolas.

All diners 12 and older must show proof of vaccination to eat at indoor cafeteria-style eateries.