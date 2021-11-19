Get ready to hit the slopes for less this winter.

Vail Resorts' Cyber Sale Is Back With Up to 40% Off Hotels Throughout Ski Season

Vail Resorts is gearing up for the ski season with its annual cyber sale that's as epic as the slopes themselves.

Snow enthusiasts can book a midweek stay up to 40% off at resorts throughout the Vail network, including Breckenridge, Keystone, Stowe, and more, reps for the company told Travel + Leisure. The sale, which is bookable from Nov. 23 through Nov. 30, offers travelers discounts throughout the ski season.

Those who have the Epic Pass, which is owned by Vail and one of the best deals in skiing, can access the sale earlier on Nov. 19.

"Vail Resorts' Hospitality Cyber Sale is a great opportunity to lock in discounted lodging rates for an upcoming ski and ride vacation," Laura Bonfiglio, a spokeswoman for Vail Resorts, told T+L. "With a diverse portfolio of luxury accommodations and adventurous mountainside rentals, guests can book their discounted stay at spectacular mountain resort locations like Stowe, Vail, Park City and Whistler Blackcomb."

Travelers can score a stay as low as $199 per night at Gravity Haus Breckenridge, where they can book slope-side snow cabanas, or head to Keystone, where kids 12 and younger ski free when families book two or more nights and family-friendly condos start at only $179 per night.

Travelers can also get a deal on a condo in Northstar California starting at only $169 per night during the sale, or splurge on a luxury stay at The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort, Vail, with rates starting at $429 per night during the sale.

And in Vermont, rates start at only $129 per night at the company's resorts, including Stowe and Okemo.

One Ski Hill Place in Breckenridge during the winter Credit: Shawn O'connor/Courtesy of One Ski Hill Place, Vail Resorts

While Vail Resorts won't generally require mountain reservations this year and will load lifts and gondolas at full capacity, the company has said it will limit lift ticket sales at each of its North American resorts during three of the most popular periods: Dec. 25 to Jan. 2, Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, and Feb. 18 to Feb. 27. Epic Pass holders won't be impacted.

Beyond limiting capacity, the company is looking to make time on the slopes more pleasant by introducing full-day forecasts of lift line wait times at 12 of its resorts next month, spaced in 15-minute increments.