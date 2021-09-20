Los Angeles to Require All Theme Park Goers Be Vaccinated or Get Tested for COVID-19

Thrill-seekers in Los Angeles will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter theme parks next month, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced.

The mandate applies to venues "with more than 10,000 attendees that are ticketed and/or have controlled points of entry to a well-defined area."

"As evidence mounts affirming the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, targeted vaccine requirements to protect the safety of populations at risk for infection are a critical part of policy strategies for preventing future surges of COVID-19," Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the director of LA County's Department of Public Health, said in a statement. "Targeted vaccination requirements are both able to create additional safety at workplaces, schools, establishments and events, and they also increase vaccination coverage in a community."

A representative for Six Flags Magic Mountain confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Monday that the park will follow the latest protocol.

"Six Flags Magic Mountain will comply with the latest Los Angeles County Department of Public Health mandates regarding vaccination verification and COVID testing for park guests," the representative said. "As always, the safety of our guests and team members remains our top priority."

However, a representative for Universal Studios Hollywood told Los Angeles local news network KTLA they were "reviewing the updated order."

"Theme parks have not been categorized as mega-event venues in previous county health orders and have different operational capabilities and practices," a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson told the news outlet. "We are reviewing the updated order with health officials with that context in mind."

Currently, Universal recommends guests who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask in the park and requires all guests wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

Unlike its neighboring parks, Disneyland is not located within Los Angeles county and therefore is not covered under the new rules. The park currently requires masks indoors and recommends guests be vaccinated, but does not mandate it.

Representatives for Universal Studios Hollywood and Disneyland did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Travel + Leisure.

The mandate comes on the heels of the city's decision to require proof of vaccination to enter places like bars, wineries, breweries, and nightclubs. Additionally, employees will be required to have received at least one dose of a vaccine by Oct. 7 and will need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 4.

The city has had an indoor mask mandate in place since July.