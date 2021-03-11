You must wait at least two weeks after you're fully inoculated.

Belize has become the first country in the Caribbean to allow vaccinated travelers to visit without a COVID-19 test.

Vaccinated travelers now need only to present a vaccination record card, with full inoculation completed at least two weeks before their arrival into Belize. They must also download the Belize Health App and input the required health information within 72 hours prior to landing in Belize.

"The decision to ease the restriction on travelers who have received the COVID vaccine has been facilitated by the reduction in daily new cases across the country," reps for the Belize Tourism Board said in a statement, Caribbean Journal reported. "Belize has been very successful in its efforts to control the transmission of COVID-19 over the past few weeks; presently, there are less than 100 active cases countrywide, and the numbers have been consistently decreasing."

Non-vaccinated travelers must continue to present a negative COVID-19 test to enter Belize. Belize will accept a PCR test taken within 96 hours of travel or a rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of travel. Those who fail to present a test will be required to undergo one upon arrival at the airport at a cost of $50 (payable only in cash). Travelers who test positive for COVID-19 at the airport will be placed under a mandatory 14-day quarantine, according to the Belize Tourism Board.

Image zoom Credit: Simon Dannhauer/Getty Images

When flying out of Belize to return to the U.S. or other countries that require a negative COVID-19 test for entry, Belize's Ministry of Health and Wellness has established additional testing at the airport.

For more information on Belize's travel requirements, including a link to the required Belize Health App, visit the Travel Belize website.

Belize reopened for international tourism in October and has since been awarded the Safe Travels Stamp, a global safety and hygiene stampy developed by the World Travel and Tourism Council.