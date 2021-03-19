Vaccinated Travelers Can Now Visit Ecuador, Including the Galapagos Islands

Ecuador is now welcoming vaccinated travelers, El Universo, one of the country's largest newspapers, recently reported.

According to the outlet, tourists with the COVID-19 vaccine can enter the country and travel to one of its most popular island destinations: the Galapagos Islands. Unvaccinated travelers are also allowed to visit Ecuador and its famous island archipelago with proof of a negative antigen test taken within 72 hours of departure, or proof of recent recovery from COVID-19.

Visitors are required to comply with social distancing regulations and wear face masks throughout their stay.

Galapagos tour boats moored in Santa Cruz Islands Academy Bay Image zoom Credit: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Major events that may previously have been a draw remain prohibited, but there are still some unique ways to experience this region and its legendary wildlife, especially if budget isn't an issue. Ecoventura, for example, is offering buyouts of its 20-passenger boats for $169,000 a week. The vessels are considered to be one of the most environmentally friendly ways to explore the Galapagos Islands.

In October, Ecuador began requiring all foreign visitors to come bearing proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 96 hours. In January, the testing window was shortened to 72 hours for all travelers from the U.S. over two years old. The country's major airports reopened in June.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Ecuador has had over 307,400 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and over 16,300 deaths.

