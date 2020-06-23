A Country-by-country Guide to Europe's Reopening

A full guide to which European countries are open to vaccinated American tourists during the summer.

Over a year after we saw border closures around the world, followed of course by canceled trips and many months of lockdown, the European Union agreed to welcome fully vaccinated foreign travelers this summer.

While the EU has not confirmed how exactly they'll implement their plan to allow vaccinated travelers to re-enter, some countries, like Greece, have already started reopening. countries, within the union have already started reopening.

As we move into the summer months, more and more European countries are reopening restaurants, attractions, and bars — while welcoming foreign tourists for the first time in over a year. Here, we've outlined every country in Europe and its current reopening status — including their entry requirements for foreign travelers.

Albania

Albania allowed commercial flights to resume on June 15, 2020 and currently, U.S. travelers do not have to quarantine upon arrival, according to the U.S. Embassy in Albania.

There is a curfew in place — so movement is restricted from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. In the meantime, Albania has reopened restaurants with outdoor seating and allowed beaches, cultural centers, and shops to reopen with social distancing guidelines.

Andorra

To get to Andorra, visitors need to go through France or Spain, and therefore abide by the rules and regulations for those individual countries.

However, beyond complying with France and Spain's restrictions, there are no further entry requirements for coming to Andorra. Spain will welcome vaccinated American travelers on June 7 while France will follow on June 9.

Austria

Austria is currently allowing EU residents and other select nearby countries (Monaco, Switzerland, and the EEA, for example) to visit the country. Americans are not currently allowed into Austria.

Seventy-two hours prior to entering Austria, travelers must fill out entry forms to obtain pre-travel clearance

Belgium

restauranteur serving a beer and wearing a mask Credit: NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/Getty

As of now, Belgium is closed to non-essential American travelers.

Currently, members of the EU and EEA can enter Belgium if their countries are considered "yellow" or "green" zones by Belgium. If their countries are in the "red" zone, they must take a PCR test 72 hours before departure, show a negative result, and then quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Americans can travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina, provided they have a negative PCR test for COVID-19 taken no more than 48 before arrival.

Other foreign travelers can also visit Bosnia and Herzegovina, but the only people exempt from testing prior to entry are BiH citizens and citizens of Croatia, Serbia, and Montenegro. Restaurants and most other businesses in the country are open with social distancing guidelines, and masks should be worn when social distancing is not possible, the embassy noted.

Bulgaria

Bulgaria will now allow travelers from a number of countries, including Americans, citizens of the EU, and travelers from a number of eastern European and Asian countries.

Travelers must be able to show one of the following three things: "a vaccination certificate for a completed vaccination course against COVID-19," which is valid 14 days after the final vaccine dose; a PCR test that proves you have antibodies/immunity against COVID-19 from the last six months; or a negative PCR test for COVID-19 taken no more than 72 hours before entering the country.

Bulgaria has reopened restaurants, drinking establishments, and coffee shops. Mask wearing is mandatory indoors and when social distancing is not possible.

Croatia

Croatia has reopened its borders to both EU and non-EU citizens for tourism, including U.S. citizens.

Having implemented a traffic light entry system, EU or Schengen area countries on the "green list" are now "allowed entry into the Republic of Croatia under the same conditions as before the onset of the COVID-19 disease," according to the Croatian Ministry of Interior.

All other foreign travelers must show either a completed vaccination course, proof that they've recovered from COVID-19 in the last 180 days, or a negative PCR test for COVID-19 taken either 48 hours before arrival or taken immediately on arrival (with the understanding that they must quarantine until they get a negative result).

Cyprus

beachgoers at Mackenzie beach Credit: ETIENNE TORBEY/GETTY

Cyrpus started allowing travel from certain European countries, including Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, and Switzerland last June, according to the U.S. Embassy in Cyprus. Travelers from Israel, Poland, and Romania have to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Travel from the U.S. and the UK is not permitted.

In Cyprus, malls, airports, seaports, and indoor sections of restaurants have reopened, according to the U.S. Embassy in Cyprus. Beaches have also been able to open.

Cyprus announced it would cover all costs for travelers if they test positive for coronavirus while visiting.

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic allows foreign travelers based on whether their countries are low, medium, or high risk — those countries are detailed by the Czech Republic Ministry of the Interior. However, as of May 15, 2021, there are some notable exceptions — Czech Republic is allowing vaccinated travelers from Slovakia, Germany, Austria, Poland, Hungary, and Slovenia entry, even if they're traveling from countries with medium or high risk.

Denmark

Under Denmark's "Sweetheart Declaration," significant others and close relatives of Danish citizens can enter the country. This declaration applies solely to Denmark, so travelers from the U.S. (or anywhere) taking advantage of this exception will likely need to fly directly to Denmark (or through a country willing to let them in.

Beyond this, very few foreign travelers are allowed into Denmark — and Americans are not yet welcome.

Estonia

Estonia is welcoming travelers from the European Union, the Schengen Zone, and the U.K., who don't show symptoms of COVID-19 and have been in one of the approved countries for 10 days, according to the U.S. Embassy in Estonia.

Estonia follows a "2 + 2 rule," allowing up to two people together in a public space, not including families, and specifying people keep a 2-meter distance, according to the Estonian government. The country has opened shopping centers and restaurants, the U.S. Embassy noted.

Finland

Finland is keeping restrictions on entry from most countries in place until June 15, 2021, however, there are a few notable exceptions. Travel is permitted between Iceland and Finland and between Finland and Norway border communities. Foreigners from Australia, Israel, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and Rwanda are also allowed into Finland, provided they fly directly from their country of residence.

France

customers sit outside a cafe Customers have a drink on the terrasse of the Cafe de Flore in Paris on June 2, 2020, as cafes and restaurants reopen in France, while the country eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19. | Credit: MARTIN BUREAU/Getty

France will open to travelers from the U.S. beginning on June 9. On the same day, the country's cafes and restaurants will be allowed to start staying open until 11 p.m. Those heading to France will have to show proof of a negative PCR test for COVID-19 taken within 72 hours of entry.

The country has endured various levels of lockdown and internal travel limitations throughout the year resulting in many notable attractions having to close. The Louvre has reopened, Paris Disneyland will reopen in June, and the Eiffel Tower will welcome visitors back in July.

Germany

As of now, Germany is closed to non-essential American travelers. However, the EU announced last week that it plans to allow vaccinated tourists this summer.

Germany is allowing citizens and residents of the EU to enter, as well as members of certain other countries. Those entering Germany must provide a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival, and the country does still have some movement restrictions — including curfews in some areas — in place.

Greece

Woman wearing face mask at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece Credit: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Greece reopened to foreign travelers from 53 countries as of May 14, including those from the U.S., U.K., and the European Union. All travelers must be vaccinated, or able to show COVID-19 antibodies/immunity after recovering from the coronavirus or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their arrival.

All passengers have to fill out a Passenger Locator Form by 11:59 p.m. the day before they arrive in Greece.

Hungary

While airports are open in Hungary, generally all non-essential travel from foreign countries is prohibited. In Hungary, restaurants, and cafes have reopened, as have museums, pools, and theaters, though only to those who can present vaccination records.

Iceland

Iceland Reykjavik, Iceland | Credit: Ernir Eyjolfsson/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Iceland reopened to vaccinated foreign travelers outside the Schengen area in April. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 and can prove they have antibodies are also allowed into the country without having to quarantine or take a PCR test.

Currently, Iceland has reopened several facilities, including swimming pools and bars

Ireland

While travelers who are vaccinated or can produce a negative PCR test for COVID-19 72 hours before entering the country are welcome in Ireland, they are still required to self-quarantine on arrival for 14 days, according to the U.S. Embassy in Ireland.

Ireland still discourages non-essential travel and there are movement restrictions on travel within the country. As part of the EU, Ireland may allow vaccinated tourists to visit this summer, but a timeline has not yet been set. Further, as of July 1, all citizens of the EU will be allowed to travel freely within the 27 countries of the European Union through their upcoming vaccine certificate program.

Italy

barista serves a capuccino to a customer wearing a face mask A bartender serves a capuccino to a customer at Cafe Buttarelli in Milan on May 18, 2020. | Credit: MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Italy began easing lockdown restrictions in April and is currently allowing Europeans, and residents of the U.K. and Israel to enter the country without quarantining. Travelers from low-risk countries, like the U.S., Canada, and Japan are also welcome but must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

Both Europeans and travelers from other continents — whether quarantine is required or not — must produce a negative PCR test for COVID-19 before entering the country. American travelers can skip the quarantine if they take one of the direct, COVID-free flights from various U.S. hubs (New York, Atlanta, etc.). Right now, Delta Air Lines is operating flights like these, and United Airlines is rolling out similar flights in the coming weeks.

As part of the EU, Italy may allow vaccinated tourists to visit this summer, but a timeline has not yet been set. Further, as of July 1, all citizens of the EU will be allowed to travel freely within the 27 countries of the European Union through their upcoming vaccine certificate program.

Kosovo

Foreign travelers are allowed to enter Kosovo but need a negative PCR test for COVID-19 taken no more than 72 hours before entry, according to the U.S. Embassy in Kosovo.

If travelers do not have a negative PCR to show upon entry, they will have to quarantine for seven days. Restaurants and bars in Kosovo are open until 10 p.m., and there's a curfew in place from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Kosovo's borders with Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia are open.

Latvia

Latvia is open to the EU, EEA, Switzerland, and the U.K.,according to the U.S. Embassy in Latvia— but only for essential travel. Americans are currently not allowed into the country for non-essential travel.

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein, a landlocked country, is accessible through Switzerland or Austria. Its border with Switzerland is currently open. However, Americans are not allowed to enter Switzerland, except in very specific cases.

Lithuania

Lithuania has a nationwide lockdown in place until May 31, according to the U.S. Embassy in Lithuania. Only travelers from select locations — like EEA country or Switzerland — can enter, but must provide a negative PCR test for COVID-19 and quarantine for 10 days on arrival, according to the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, if your country of residence is allowed into Lithuania and you're vaccinated or have proof of COVID-19 antibodies from the last 180 days, you can skip the quarantine period.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg, a landlocked country bordered by Belgium, France, and Germany, has blocked travel from non-EU citizens and residents, according to the U.S. Embassy in Luxembourg.

Citizens of select other countries — not including the U.S., but including Thailand, Singapore, and Australia — are allowed to enter the country as well. However, as part of the EU, Luxembourg may be opening to vaccinated foreign tourists this summer, though a timeline has not yet been set.

Malta

As of May 24, 2021, restaurants, bars, non-essential retail stores, pools, gyms, and salons are open. Malta also became the first EU country to reach herd immunity.

As of now, Americans are not able to travel to Malta — though that's subject to change as the EU navigates how to vaccinated travelers. In the meantime, there is a list of countries welcomed by the Maltese government, from Andorra and Australia to Uruguay and Vatican City.

Moldova

Moldova is now admitting American travelers, among other foreigners, as long as they are able to provide a negative PCR test for COVID-19 taken no more than 72 hours before entry, according to the U.S. Embassy in Moldova. There are currently no movement restrictions or curfews in place.

Monaco

To get to Monaco, most visitors have to travel through France — and France will reopen to vaccinated travelers as of June 9. Anyone who enters Monaco, regardless of nationality, must be able to show a negative PCR test for COVID-19 taken 72 hours before entry.

Monaco currently has a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Montenegro

Montenegro continually updates its list of countries from which visitors are allowed to enter, based on epidemiological data. American travelers are allowed to enter Montenegro at this time. Foreign travelers from countries allowed into Montenegro must show a negative PCR test taken 72 before arrival unless they are permanent or temporary residents of certain eastern European countries.

Netherlands

water side dining in Amsterdam Restaurant Mediamatic ETEN. | Credit: Anne Lakeman, Willem Velthoven

American travelers cannot enter the Netherlands directly, but they can transfer at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, a major transportation hub in Europe. And as part of the EU, the Netherlands may be opening to vaccinated foreign tourists this summer, though a timeline has not yet been set. Citizens of most countries — including members of the EU — are not allowed to enter the Netherlands for non-essential purposes.

North Macedonia

North Macedonia is open to American travelers, and they are not required to present a negative PCR test for COVID-19. North Macedonia has a curfew of 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. and is operating with mask-wearing and social distancing policies firmly in place. Outdoor dining is open in North Macedonia until 11:30 p.m., but indoor dining is not yet an option.

Norway

Norway has recently opened its borders to European countries that are designated as "yellow" or "green" areas. Currently, travelers from Iceland, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands can enter Norway without quarantining. According to Visit Norway, "Vaccinated persons will not be able to enter Norway before a Digital Green Certificate, or similar official vaccination certificate, are available."

Poland

Poland is now allowing travelers from specific countries who can show a negative test result for COVID-19 to skip their quarantine process. Countries from which travelers are allowed include European Union members, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Georgia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, Tunisia, and Australia.

As a member of the EU, Poland may welcome vaccinated travelers this summer, but there is no exact timeline. And currently, non-essential American travelers are not allowed to enter Poland.

Portugal

Downtown Lisbon, Portugal Downtown Lisbon, Portugal | Credit: Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As of now, EU residents may enter Portugal, but non-essential American travelers cannot.

The Spain/Portugal land border is open, and there are no restrictions on inter-state travel within Portugal. However, there are curfews in effect in Portugal, which vary depending on your area.

Romania

Most indoor attractions remain closed in Romania, but hotels and campsites have reopened. Dining indoors is not available in many areas of Romania (and whether the indoor restaurants open depend on coronavirus statistics in specific areas). Masks must be worn in indoor and outdoor public spaces. Curfew in Romania is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Currently, non-essential Americans are not allowed into the country, though as Romania is a member of the EU, that may be subject to change this summer.

Russia

Russia is currently not allowing Americans into the country on non-essential travel, and their land borders are closed. That being said, certain countries, including Turkey, Germany, U.K, Japan, UAE, Egypt, and Cuba, are allowed into the country — though only by plane.

San Marino

San Marino is a landlocked country surrounded by Italy. Depending on where travelers in Italy came from, they may have to take a COVID-19 test or quarantine in order to enter San Marino.

Serbia

Foreign travelers are welcome in Serbia, provided they can produce a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of arrival, according to the U.S. Embassy in Serbia. Shops, restaurants, cafes, and parks have reopened in Serbia, and masks are required indoors (and outdoors when social distancing is not an option)

Slovakia

As of now, Slovakia is closed to non-essential American travelers. However, the EU announced last week that it plans to allow vaccinated tourists this summer. Further, as of July 1, all citizens of the EU will be allowed to travel freely within the 27 countries of the European Union through their upcoming travel certificate program.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Slovakia, "Slovakia's pandemic control measures vary regionally based on its Traffic Light System, which automatically updates restrictions weekly based on local disease indicators."

Slovenia

Like a number of other European countries, Slovenia is using a color-coded system to determine who is currently allowed into the country. Those coming from "green" countries may enter with reduced restrictions. Travelers allowed into Slovenia must show a vaccination card, a negative PCR test, or COVID-19 antibodies that are less than six months old. Slovenia, as a member of the EU may look to welcome vaccinated travelers this summer.

Spain

people swimming and sunbathing at Portals Nous beach People sunbathe and swim in Portals Nous beach in the island's municipality of Calvia on May 31 in Mallorca, Spain after all regions have entered either Phase One or Phase Two of the transition from its coronavirus lockdown. | Credit: Clara Margais/Getty

Spain will reopen to foreign vaccinated travelers from outside the EU on June 7. As long as the traveler is vaccinated, their nationality and country of origin does not impact their ability to enter Spain. Currently, the vaccines Spain is accepting include Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.

Sweden

Sweden will not let foreign travelers, including Americans and members of the EU, into their country or into the EEA via Sweden, according to the U.S. Embassy in Sweden.

All restaurants and cafes in Sweden currently close at 8:30 p.m.

Switzerland

Switzerland has been open to the Schengen area since June 15, 2020. As of April 19, 2021, restaurants and bars are open for outdoor seating, and cultural venues have reopened.

Americans are not currently allowed into Switzerland, except in extreme circumstances, though they are no longer seen as a high-risk country.

Turkey

Turkey is open to foreign travelers, who must test negative for COVID-19 via a PCR test within 72 hours of their flight. Visitors are not required to quarantine and are exempt from restrictions and curfew currently in place within Turkey. Curfew on weekdays is 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and the country is in full lockdown on the weekends — with curfew extending Friday evening to early Monday morning. Many cultural attractions in Turkey, from bars to Hammams, are currently closed.

Ukraine

U.S. citizens are allowed to enter Ukraine, which lifted its ban on foreigners, as long as they show they have medical insurance to cover all potential expenses related to COVID-19, according to the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

U.S. citizens may be required to self-quarantine if the Ministry of Health considers the U.S. a country with a high incidence of COVID-19, the embassy noted. Most regions in Ukraine have reopened hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, and cultural institutions with certain restrictions, but it is mandatory to wear masks in public places.

United Kingdom

In order to enter the U.K., all travelers (including citizens of the U.K.) must take a COVID-19 PCR test three days before arrival.

Only those traveling from Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, the Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey, Falkland Islands, St Helena, Ascension, or Myanmar are exempt from taking a COVID-19 test.

Upon entry to the U.K., foreign travelers will have to quarantine but can test out of the requirement after five days in isolation. As of mid-May, restaurants, and bars have begun to reopen in the U.K.

England has undergone various levels of lockdown and restrictions throughout the year.

Vatican City