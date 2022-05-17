This Vacation Rental Company Wants To Give You Free Trips for Life

The "Vacation You For Life" sweepstakes, which is open through Nov. 30, will give the lucky traveler access to any Evolve vacation rental.

Going on a vacation is a crucial way to reset and explore the world, and one vacation rental company wants a lucky traveler to do it for the rest of their lives — for free.

Rental and management company Evolve will give one winner the chance to go on a free vacation each year worth up to $5,000 each for up to 50 years, the company told Travel + Leisure. The "Vacation You For Life" sweepstakes, which is open through Nov. 30, will give the lucky traveler access to any Evolve vacation rental, which are spread across North America.

Currently, Evolve has more than 20,000 properties across more than 750 markets from beach vacation rentals to ski getaways and coastal retreats.

"When you go on vacation, you turn into the carefree and fun-focused version of yourself. We call that person Vacation You, " Brian Egan, the co-founder and CEO of Evolve, said in a statement provided to T+L. "Evolve's mission is to make vacation rental easy so that you can be your best vacation self when you book and stay in any of our homes. Now, we want more people to experience that evolution so we're giving one lucky winner the chance to become 'Vacation You' for life. It's a lifetime of travel — on us."

To enter the sweepstakes, travelers can either sign up for emails from Evolve, or follow Evolve on Instagram and/or Twitter and post a photo or video that "embodies your best vacation self — a silly selfie, a fun activity, or stunning scenery." Social media posts must be posted publicly using the "#VacationYou" and "#Sweepstakes" hashtags as well as tagging "@evolvevacationrental" on Instagram or "@EvolveVR" on Twitter.

Each traveler may enter the sweepstakes once on the evolve.com website and up to 10 times on each social media platform.

Vacation rentals are increasingly becoming even more popular, in part thanks to the amenities they offer like in-unit kitchens, while many are also increasing in value.