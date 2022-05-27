The U.S. Virgin Islands will drop all remaining pandemic-related travel restrictions for domestic travelers next week, the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism told Travel + Leisure.

"The health and well-being of our residents and visitors alike continue to be our biggest priority," Joseph Boschulte, the commissioner of tourism, said in a statement provided to T+L. "The Department of Tourism along with Governor Bryan's Office and the Virgin Islands Department of Health, have worked together to closely monitor the COVID cases in the territory and strategically take steps that will ensure the health and safety of our residents and visitors. Our measures have proven successful and give us the confidence to continue to ease travel and testing requirements to the territory so that we can continue to safely welcome visitors."

The decision to ease restrictions comes nearly two months after the U.S. Virgin Islands dropped pre-arrival testing for vaccinated domestic travelers. However, unvaccinated domestic travelers were still required to show proof of a negative PCR test or antigen test taken within five days of travel.

American travelers returning home after visiting the U.S. Virgin Islands are exempt from all testing requirements because the U.S. Virgin Islands is an American territory.

However, the U.S. Virgin Islands still requires all international travelers 18 and older who visit, including U.S. citizens coming from abroad and those coming from the British Virgin Islands, to show proof of vaccination and proof of a negative PCR test or antigen test taken within 24 hours if traveling by air or within five days if traveling by ferry, according to the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism. Travelers must enter the information in the travel portal.

The decision to drop many pandemic-era travel restrictions mirrors Puerto Rico, which eliminated all pandemic-related border protocols for domestic travelers in March, allowing them to come without showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and dropping the travel declaration form requirement.