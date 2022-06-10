U.S. to Drop COVID-19 Testing Requirement for Travelers Entering the Country

The new rule will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday.

The Biden administration will drop COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers entering the country this weekend, eliminating the testing rule that has been in place for more than a year.

The new rule will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, according to Reuters, citing a senior administration official. The decision follows lobbying by the travel industry, including airlines, who pressured the administration to drop testing rules. It also comes on the heels of several other countries eliminating pandemic-era entry restrictions.

The White House first introduced a testing rule in January 2021, requiring people to get tested within three days of an international flight. That was then shortened to one day in December amid the emergence of the omicron variant. U.S. travelers who arrived in the country by land were never required to show proof of a negative test at land border crossings to enter.

The decision to drop the pre-departure testing requirement was made after science and data showed it was no longer necessary, Reuters reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will review the decision in 90 days.

"If there is a need to reinstate a pre-departure testing requirement — including due to a new, concerning variant — CDC will not hesitate to act," the official told the wire service.

An official announcement from the White House is expected later on Friday.

Roger Dow, the president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, told Travel Leisure the inbound testing requirement has been a deterrent for some international travelers.

"Today marks another huge step forward for the recovery of inbound air travel and the return of international travel to the United States," Dow said in a statement provided to T L. "The Biden administration is to be commended for this action, which will welcome back visitors from around the world and accelerate the recovery of the U.S. travel industry."