U.S. To Keep Land Borders With Canada, Mexico Closed Despite Canadian Announcement to Welcome Americans

The United States on Wednesday extended the land border closure between the country, Canada, and Mexico for another month, despite Canada planning to welcome vaccinated U.S. travelers in August.

The border, which has been closed since March 2020 and extended on a monthly basis since, will now remain closed to non-essential travel from Canada and Mexico to the U.S. until at least Aug. 21, DHS announced on Twitter.

"To decrease the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through August 21, while ensuring the continued flow of essential trade and travel," DHS wrote. "DHS is in constant contact with Canadian and Mexican counterparts to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably."

The decision comes as Canada recently announced it'll open its border — both land and air — to fully-vaccinated American travelers on Aug. 9.

Travelers who are vaccinated at least two weeks before their trip with either the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or Johnson & Johnson shots are eligible and will have to get tested before going, carry paper copies of their vaccination records, and upload their documents to the ArriveCAN app or website.

U.S. travelers are also permitted to fly to Mexico for a vacation.

The closure does not apply to U.S. citizens coming back into the country after traveling abroad to Mexico or Canada.

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes told Travel + Leisure the closure extension will just delay the travel industry's recovery.

"Land travel accounted for more than half of all overnight visits to the U.S. by Canadians pre-pandemic, generating significant travel exports that support vital American jobs," she said in a statement shared with T+L. "Canada made the right call in releasing a timeline for vaccinated Americans to cross the land border and visit, and it is past time that the U.S. reciprocates: There is no difference between a fully vaccinated Canadian and a fully vaccinated American."