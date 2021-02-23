Latest Border Closure Extension Between U.S., Canada, Mexico Marks Over 1 Year Since Initial Order

The ban against non-essential travel across land borders has been in place since March 18, 2020.

A sign indicating travel restrictions at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel as traffic between Canada and the United States.

The land border closure between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico has been extended another month until at least March 21, marking over a year since they were open, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

"To protect our citizens and prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the United States, Canada, and Mexico are extending the restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through March 21," the DHS tweeted Friday. "We are also working to ensure essential trade and travel remain open."

The ban against non-essential travel across land borders has been in place since March 18, 2020, and has been extended each month since.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also confirmed on Twitter that the decision was made "To keep you safe and limit the spread of COVID-19."

The extension comes a week after Canada started requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test for land crossings, a second test upon arrival, and a 14 day quarantine. Toward the end of the 14 days, travelers have to take another test, Trudeau said.

"This is not a suggestion - it's mandatory, and it will be enforced," Trudeau wrote.

While non-essential travel is prohibited, essential trade as well as people driving through Canada to or from Alaska is allowed.

It also comes as Canada has cracked down on international travel, extending a ban on cruise ships until at least 2022, and mandating anyone entering the country test negative for the virus three days before their flight to the country, get tested again upon arrival, and then quarantine at a hotel for up to three days. All flights must also land at either the Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, or Montreal airports.

The U.S. requires anyone coming to America from abroad test negative for COVID-19 three days before boarding a flight.

While the land border remains closed between the U.S. and Mexico for non-essential travel -- and the CDC has urged against travel there -- Americans are still able to fly to the country for a beach getaway.

