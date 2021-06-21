U.S., Canada, Mexico Land Border to Stay Closed Until July 21

Canada's restrictions will remain in place until at least 20% of the country is fully vaccinated.

U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel through at least July 21, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Sunday.

"To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through July 21, while ensuring access for essential trade & travel," DHS announced on Twitter.

However, the DHS said in a follow-up post that they're "participating with other U.S. agencies in the White House's expert working groups with Canada and Mexico to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably," as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes.

The announcement comes just a few days after Canada announced its own extension of border restrictions. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared that Canada's border will remain closed until at least 75% of Canadians have received at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine regime and 20% are fully inoculated, Reuters reported. Although about 73% of Canadians have received at least one shot, only about 15 percent are fully vaccinated.

Current restrictions require those who travel by land into Canada to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, get a second test upon arrival, and quarantine for 14 days before getting another test. Those who fly into Canada must take a COVID test within three days before their flight, test upon arrival and quarantine in a hotel for up to three days.

Mexico allows U.S. travelers by air. There are no PCR test requirements and no need to quarantine, although most resorts require travelers to fill out a health questionnaire upon arrival. However, travelers are still not allowed to drive into Mexico.

Land borders have been closed since March 2020 and have been extended on a monthly basis since then.