TSA to Take Away 'Privilege' of TSA PreCheck From Unruly Passengers

The TSA will rescind membership for anyone who is fined by the Federal Aviation Administration for bad behavior.

Unruly passengers on planes could lose access to TSA PreCheck in the Transportation Security Administration's latest tactic to fight back against an uptick in disruptive incidents in the skies.

Announced Tuesday, the agency will rescind membership for anyone who is fined by the Federal Aviation Administration for bad behavior. The agency called the TSA PreCheck service "a privilege reserved for low-risk travelers."

"TSA has zero tolerance for the unruly behaviors, especially those involving physical assault occurring aboard aircraft. We have tremendous respect for airport staff, gate agents, and flight crews that get people safely to their destinations," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. "This partnership with FAA will help ensure the safety and security of all passengers and hold those who violate federal regulations accountable for their actions."

TSA PreCheck, which is one of the Department of Homeland Security's Trusted Traveler Programs, allows passengers in U.S. airports to use a designated security line and does not require members to remove their shoes, liquids, or laptops for screening, expediting the process. The service, which is valid for five years, costs $85 to renew in person or $70 to renew online.

"If you act out of line, you will wait in line," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in the statement. "Our partnership aims to promote safe and responsible passenger behavior. One unruly incident is one too many."

The TSA said it would also make locating unruly passengers easier by sharing information with the FAA to help identify them and serve them with penalty notices.

Thousands of incidents of unruly passengers have been reported to the FAA this year, many of which have been about people who refused to comply with the federal mask mandate, which has been extended until at least March 18.

Earlier this year, the FAA enacted a zero-tolerance policy, threatening fines and potential jail time against any passenger who "assaults, threatens, intimidates, or interferes with airline crew members." The policy has since been extended.

