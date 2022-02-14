Universal Orlando Just Made Masks Optional, While Disney World Keeps Rule in Place

Unvaccinated parkgoers are "encouraged" to wear masks while indoors, including in restaurants, shops, and in public areas of hotels.

Universal Orlando Resort has changed its mask policy to make face coverings optional, while Walt Disney World Resort continues to require them in indoor spaces.

On Sunday, Universal made masks optional for fully vaccinated guests both indoors and outdoors, but will not require proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated parkgoers are "encouraged" to wear masks while indoors, including in restaurants, shops, and in public areas of hotels.

"We are updating our policy for face coverings based on local trends and conditions," the park wrote in its updated guidance.

The new policy comes more than a month after Universal reinstated an indoor mask mandate ahead of the Christmas holiday and reverts to the park's earlier policy of making masks optional for vaccinated guests.

Disney has taken a different tact, continuing to make masks mandatory for guests 2 years old and older in indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status, including on rides, in indoor queues, and on transportation like the monorail. Face coverings are optional outdoors, according to the park.

"As we have done since reopening, we've been very intentional and gradual in our approach to our COVID-19 health and safety protocols," the park wrote.

In California, Disneyland also requires face masks be worn in indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

On Tuesday, California will allow its statewide indoor mask mandate to expire for vaccinated individuals, the state's Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted, citing decreasing case numbers and stabilized hospitalizations. In Los Angeles, however, masks will remain mandatory in indoor public spaces, ABC7 Los Angeles reported. The county will consider lifting a mask mandate for outdoor mega-events.

That means Universal Studios Hollywood, which is located in Los Angeles, must continue to require masks be worn. Park guests are also required to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the park, according to Universal, also in line with the county's rules.

A spokeswoman for Disneyland reached by Travel Leisure did not immediately respond to a request for comment on if Disneyland would change its policy going forward.