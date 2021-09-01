The Newest Universal Resort Will Open in China Later This Month After Pandemic Delays

The newest Universal theme park finally has an opening date.

While the Beijing attraction was long scheduled to open in 2021, the exact timeline was vague due to the pandemic. But on Monday, Universal Beijing Resort announced in a release that its official grand opening will be on Sept. 20.

Universal's newest park will include the flagship Universal Studios Beijing theme park, as well as Universal CityWalk Beijing and two hotels on its property, The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and NUO Resort Hotel. The amusement park will feature 37 rides and attractions, plus 24 shows and performances in seven lands, all dedicated to popular movie franchises.

A woman takes a selfie in front of a sign at Universal Beijing Resort on August 25, 2021 in Beijing, China Credit: Yi Haifei/China News Service via Getty Images

While the Chinese location will have favorites from its other locations — most notably fourth location of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — it will also feature the first themed lands for Kung Fu Panda, Transformers, and Waterworld, as well as the largest Minion Land in the world and a new experience called Jurassic World Isla Nublar. Among the rides will be Transformers: Battle for the AllSpark, Kung Fu Panda Journey of the Dragon Warrior, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, and Jurassic Flyers.

Both theme park admission tickets and hotel bookings can be made starting Sept. 14, the park announced in another release today, and single-day tickets will have four tiers based on seasonality. Low season tickets start at 418 RMB (about $65 USD), while special holiday dates will go up to 748 RMB (about $116 USD). Tickets will be available for purchase via the Universal Beijing Resort mobile app (including on Alibaba and WeChat), as well as through the resort's Fliggy flagship store and 21 other official partners.

The park started doing trial operations today, which will continue through Sept. 19, only for invited guests. "During trial operations, invited guests will experience selected rides, attractions, shows, and dining services throughout the Universal Studios Beijing theme park on designated dates," the park said in a release. "Based on feedback and comments from invited guests, Universal Beijing Resort will look to adjust operational practices and service details in preparation for the upcoming grand opening."

In particular, they'll be looking closely at the safety measures put in place during the pandemic, as they're working with the country's Center for Disease Control and Prevention "to formulate a detailed plan and enforce the protocol in face of normalized situation of epidemic prevention and control."

People visit Universal Beijing Resort during its pre-opening stress tests on August 23, 2021 in Beijing, China. Credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images