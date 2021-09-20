U.S. to Lift Travel Restrictions for International Visitors in November

"With science and public health as our guide, we have developed a new international air travel system that both enhances the safety of Americans here at home and enhances the safety of international air travel," pandemic coordinator Jeff Zients said.

The United States will lift travel restrictions on foreign visitors who have been vaccinated in November, a White House official announced Monday.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, travelers heading to the U.S. will also have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of boarding a flight to the U.S., Jeff Zients, the White House pandemic coordinator, said, according to The New York Times on Monday.

The U.S. will also welcome unvaccinated travelers but with more stringent testing protocols, including a requirement to get tested both before coming and upon arrival. The NYT reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon issue an order requiring airlines to collect contact information like phone numbers and emails for contact tracing purposes.

"International travel is critical to connecting families and friends, to fueling small and large businesses, to promoting the open exchange [of] ideas and culture," Zients explained. "That's why, with science and public health as our guide, we have developed a new international air travel system that both enhances the safety of Americans here at home and enhances the safety of international air travel."

The plan to welcome foreign travelers has been in the works for more than a month. Currently, the U.S. restricts non-essential travel for non-U.S. citizens from several destinations around the world, including the UK and EU. In the past, the Biden administration has cited the spread of the highly contagious delta variant as a reason they had not yet lifted international restrictions.

While plans to welcome UK and EU travelers may be in the works, it was not immediately clear when other travel restrictions would be lifted.