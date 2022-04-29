You Can Now Fly From New York Directly to the South of France This Summer on This New Route

This is a picture of a Boeing 787 of United airlines taking off from Amsterdam Schiphol airport.

Summering in Monaco is about to get easier thanks to new daily flights that launched Friday between the United States and Nice in France, the closest international airport to the small country.

The new flights on United Airlines will connect Newark Liberty International Airport and the city in southern France, offering more premium seats to the city than any other U.S. carrier, the airline shared with Travel Leisure. The new flight is part of United's largest-ever transatlantic expansion and will make it even easier to reach the city-state known for opulence and celebrity.

For its part, Monaco is just a 30-minute drive from the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport, tourism company Visit Monaco shared with T+L, making it easier than ever to reach the country in time for a packed schedule of summer events.

In May, the country kicks off the Monaco Grand Prix where racers speed through 78 laps of the 3.337-kilometre Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo. And in July and August, the city will welcome The Monte-Carlo Summer Festival with a series of A-list concerts from Alicia Keys, the Black Eyed Peas, Rita Ora, Christina Aguilera, and more.

Specifically, starting July 9, fashion lovers can explore the work of Christian Louboutin and his ties to Monaco with a summer art exposition at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco.

In addition to the Nice route, United will add five brand-new destinations this year: Amman, Jordan; Bergen, Norway; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; and Tenerife in the Spanish Canary Islands.

"We have long anticipated a strong demand recovery, evidenced by our large, strategic expansion in Europe, and with these new flights, we're proud to offer our customers more options and access than ever before," Patrick Quayle, the senior vice president of international network and alliances at United, said in a statement provided to T+L this week. "United continues to leverage its leading global network in new and exciting ways to help our customers make meaningful memories and experience new cultures around the world."

United Airlines allows no-fee changes for all tickets except basic economy fares. Earlier this month, the carrier said it will also begin allowing customers with basic economy tickets to either upgrade to a standard economy ticket or cancel it for a fee.

United has also extended the window to redeem flight credits through Dec. 31, 2023.