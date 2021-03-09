International Travelers to the UK Now Need a New Form to Show Their Trip Is Approved

Passengers heading to the United Kingdom from abroad now need a new form before boarding a flight to prove their trip is allowed under the country's stay-at-home restrictions.

Travelers must download the travel declaration form online, which went into effect on Monday, sign it before their flight, and bring either a paper or electronic copy with them. The airline will check the forms at the check-in counter or before boarding and can turn passengers away who don't have the proper paperwork.

Passengers have to include the reason for their trip — which must be legally permitted — like work, education, medical, weddings, or funerals. Those who are caught without the form could face a £200 fine (about $277).

"Police have been stepping up their presence at ports and airports in recent weeks," the government wrote in its announcement of the new policy. "Officers will be conducting spot checks and have the power to ask travellers to produce a completed form."

While the UK laid out a step-by-step plan to slowly lift the country's lockdown last month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said international travel won't resume until at least May 17. As it currently stands, outdoor dining at restaurants and pubs is expected to resume in April.

The UK entered its latest lockdown in January amid a COVID-19 surge as a new variant was detected there.

It may be awhile before the UK opens its borders for tourism again, but the country is pushing for an internationally-recognized vaccine passport to be developed in an effort to help boost a beleaguered travel industry when restrictions are lifted. Additionally, the government has appointed a taskforce to issue recommendations by April on resuming international travel.

