The change comes just weeks after the country eased its entry protocols.

International travelers heading to the United Kingdom will now have to take a COVID-19 PCR test by the second day of their trip, due to the emergence of the omicron variant.

The new rules, which went into effect on Tuesday — just weeks after the country eased entry protocols — require travelers to take the PCR test before the end of day 2 after arriving and self-isolate until they get a negative result, according to the UK government. The new measures will be reviewed in three weeks.

"We now need to go further and implement a proportionate testing regime for arrivals from across the whole world," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a news conference, adding, "we are not going to stop people traveling, I want to stress that."

The decision was made in light of the new COVID-19 variant, which has spread quickly around the world, including in the UK. Like much of the world, the UK took steps to restrict travel from southern Africa, placing 10 countries on its travel red list.

A sign for a Covid-19 testing centre at London Heathrow Airport Ltd. in London, U.K., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 Credit: Jason Alden/Getty Images

The move to bring back PCR testing comes just over a month after the country started allowing fully vaccinated travelers to opt instead for the cheaper and faster lateral flow test for their day 2 test. Fully-vaccinated travelers from most places, including the United States, still won't need to get tested before departure.

Children between 5 and 17 years old will also have to book a PCR test to take by day 2, while children under 5 are exempt from all testing, according to the government.

Johnson conceded, however, that "measures at the border can only ever minimize and delay the arrival of a new variant, rather than stop it altogether."

He added "our scientists are learning more hour by hour, and it does appear that Omicron spreads very rapidly, and can be spread between people who are double vaccinated… So we need to take targeted and proportionate measures now as a precaution while we find out more."

Beyond travel restrictions, the UK instated a mandatory mask policy in shops and places like hair salons, as well as on public transport, and will require anyone who comes into contact with a suspected Omicron case to self-isolate, regardless of their age or vaccination status.