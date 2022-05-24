United Airlines Just Opened Its Largest U.S. Lounge — With Stunning NYC Skyline Views, Spa-like Showers, and On-site Baristas

United Airlines has opened a nearly 30,000-square-foot lounge, its largest in the United States, featuring amazing views, spa-like shower suites, and a barista-served coffee bar.

The new club, which is located in Terminal C3 at Newark Liberty International Airport, features more than 480 seats and was designed with locally-sourced art and furniture all with enviable views of the Manhattan skyline, according to the airline. The club opened just in time for Memorial Day Weekend during which more than 2.6 million customers are expected to travel with the carrier, a 50% increase from 2021, United Airlines shared with Travel + Leisure.

The coffee bar at the United EWR C3 United Club Credit: Courtesy of United Airlines

"As more and more customers return to the skies, United is committed to delivering a superior customer experience on and off the plane, especially in increasingly crowded airports," Aaron McMillan, United's managing director of hospitality and planning, said in a statement. "Our new Newark Club location is carefully designed with the customer at the forefront with thoughtful touches like murals and décor that reflect the local community. This design theme and commitment to creating a locally-inspired experience will set the precedent for future club openings and renovations across our network."

Seating and foosball inside the United EWR C3 United Club Credit: Courtesy of United Airlines

Customers looking to refresh before a flight can head to one of the club's six shower suites, which are each stocked with Sunday Riley products, or fuel up at the barista-staffed coffee bar complete with hand-crafted drinks made with Illy coffee.

The club, which was designed with sustainable features like WaterSense-rated fixtures (which meet the Environmental Protection Agency's specifications for water efficiency), also includes high-tech amenities like self-scan entry.

The club also features a pair of murals created by local artists Gilbert Hsiao and Dahlia Elsayed, according to United, which were created in collaboration with The Newark Museum of Art and Gallery Aferro.

"May these tremendous artworks inspire and remind our residents and visitors of Newark's role as a cultural hub for artistic excellence and community cultivation," Linda Harrison, The Newark Museum of Art's director and CEO, said in the statement. "We are so proud to contribute to this exciting unveiling and pay homage to our special city with these two extraordinary works of art."

The bar inside the United EWR C3 United Club Credit: Courtesy of United Airlines