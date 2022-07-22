News Travelers Should Expect Airline Struggles for Another Year, United Airlines' CEO Says "Our base assumption is though that it's going to gradually get better and we're not going to get back to normal utilization and normal staffing levels until next summer," CEO Scott Kirby said. By Alison Fox Alison Fox Instagram Twitter Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 22, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Travelers shouldn't expect to see air travel return to normal for at least a year, United Airlines' CEO said during an interview this week. Air travel — which has been plagued by mass cancellations and staffing issues for months with Heathrow Airport in London even asking carriers to stop selling tickets this summer in an effort to keep up — will gradually improve over the next 12 months, but won't be back to normal until next summer, Scott Kirby, the head of United, said in an interview with CNBC. "The biggest challenge that faces us probably for the next 12 months is all the infrastructure challenges around aviation. It's maddening to us at United right now because… we got ahead of the curve, we've been hiring," Kirby said. "But you look at the mess that's happening in Heathrow or some of the other challenges we've had with air traffic control or other things around the system and the system just can't support our flying… So what we've done is just pull our capacity back. "All the costs are still there because we're prepared to be a much bigger airline — we have the people to be a much bigger airline — but we're going to be a smaller airline till the system can support it," he said. For its part, United has joined several other airlines in preemptively slashing summer schedules, cutting dozens of flights from its Newark hub as well as canceling flights to two airports and cutting a third route this fall. Flight delays continue to hit the airline industry, but the acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration has said things are improving with the 10 major carriers in the U.S. canceling only 2% of all scheduled domestic flights in May, a decrease from the 2.3% that were canceled in April. Since United's cuts at Newark, Kirby said the FAA has worked with the carrier and staffing on "the air traffic control desk [is] better." "So we're seeing progress across parts of the system," he said. "Our base assumption is though that it's going to gradually get better and we're not going to get back to normal utilization and normal staffing levels until next summer." Looking even further ahead, Kirby also lent some advice for those who typically travel for the winter holidays. "Unfortunately, there still are going to be fewer seats available around the whole system, because the infrastructure around aviation can't support it," he said. "You should probably book early for Christmas...we're going to fly less so we can make sure we have reliability." Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit