United Airlines Cancels More Flights This Fall — Here Are the Cities That Are Affected

United Airlines will cancel flights to two airports and cut a third route this fall just days after the airline preemptively slashed its summer schedule in an attempt to reduce delays.

The airline will cut flights to Flagstaff, Ariz., and to Texarkana, Ark., United confirmed to Travel + Leisure. Flights to Texarkana will end on Sept. 6, while flights to Flagstaff will end on Oct. 30.

Additionally, United will end its Los Angeles to San Diego route in California on Oct. 30. The airline said it would still fly to San Diego from Denver, Newark, the Washington D.C. area, Houston, Chicago, and San Francisco.

United cited several factors for the cuts, including local customer demand, resources, and the needs of the carrier's network as a whole.

"We've made the difficult decision to suspend service to two cities this fall - Flagstaff and Texarkana - and have already started working with customers on alternate plans," a United spokesperson told T L.

The cuts come just days after United slashed its summer schedule, cutting 50 domestic flights from Newark Liberty International Airport on July 1, about 12% of the airline's Newark schedule.

But United isn't alone. Several airlines, including JetBlue and Delta Air Lines, have proactively canceled summer flights as widespread delays and cancellations continue to pile up. Airlines have generally blamed the alarming trend on a combination of air traffic control problems and staffing shortages.

The problem hasn't just affected carriers in the United States. Air Canada, for example, temporarily stopped accepting pets in the baggage hold until Sept. 12 "due to longer than usual airport delays, and for the safety and comfort of your pet."

And British Airways has canceled nearly 30,000 flights between April and October, the BBC reported, including announcing more than 10,000 canceled short-haul flights this week.

"The whole aviation industry continues to face… significant challenges and we're completely focused on building resilience into our operation to give customers the certainty they deserve," the British airline told the BBC.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.