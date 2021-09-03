United Airlines Extends the Expiration Date for Flight Credits Through 2022

You now have until the end of 2022 to use your United Airlines flight credits.

United Airlines passengers now have until the end of 2022 to use travel credits that may predate the pandemic.

The carrier is extending the window for redeeming flight credits, which are typically valid for one year, through Dec. 31, 2022. The extension applies to all airline tickets purchased between May 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2021.

United Airlines offers two types of credits — future flight credits and electronic travel certificates. Future flight credits can only be used for travel by the passenger who booked the original trip. Electronic travel certificates, on the other hand, can be transferred to other passengers. Electronic travel certificates set to expire between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31 of this year will also be valid until the end of 2022, a United spokesperson told Travel + Leisure. If any of this sounds confusing, check out this handy chart from United.

Those who had planned to travel to New York City or the Netherlands on United may find the change especially helpful. Hundreds of flights in the New York City area, which includes United hub Newark Liberty International Airport, were canceled on Thursday, ahead of Labor Day weekend. After devastating Louisiana, the remnants of Hurricane Ida headed northeast, dumping rain and flooding roads, train stations, and basements from Philadelphia to New York City. At Newark, hundreds of flights were canceled over several hours, as flooding was reported in both a baggage room and passenger terminal.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Netherlands announced that it would tighten restrictions on all U.S. travelers and begin requiring a minimum five-day quarantine for Americans arriving in the country on or after Sept. 4. Travelers to the Netherlands must also take a COVID-19 test within 48 hours of their departure from the U.S.

The change comes as travel between the U.S. and Europe is becoming increasingly complicated. The Netherlands is among several European countries that are tightening their entry requirements for U.S. travelers after the EU removed the U.S. from its list of pandemic-safe countries.

United flies to Amsterdam from Newark, Houston, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., areas. United resumed flights from Newark on Thursday afternoon, though transportation systems remain snarled across the five boroughs and parts of New Jersey, Reuters reported.