United Customers Can Now Schedule COVID-19 Tests, Be Cleared to Fly in Airline's 'Travel Ready' App

United passengers can now check travel restrictions and schedule any required COVID-19 tests right through the carrier's app.

The new feature marks an expansion of United's Travel-Ready Center, which the airline first launched in January and allows passengers to upload test or vaccination records into their booking. Passengers who schedule a test directly through the platform will see their results automatically uploaded to their flight booking.

Tests are available at more than 200 sites, including in major cities Chicago, Houston, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

"We continue to look for innovative solutions that make travel easier and safer for our customers and employees," United's Chief Customer Officer Toby Enqvist said in a statement. "This new feature enables customers to travel with confidence knowing they can quickly locate a testing provider if they need one, schedule an appointment and get the results they need – all within the United Travel-Ready Center experience."

Passengers can see what testing or vaccination records are required for their specific flight under the "My Trips" section. Once the required documentation is uploaded, it will be reviewed by a United employee and, once validated, the status will be changed to "travel-ready." They can then receive their boarding pass before heading to the airport.

Tests or vaccination requirements vary by destination, and customers who are headed to a location that doesn't require proof of a negative test will not be offered the option of booking one through the platform.

The expansion of the Travel-Ready Center comes as United has added flights this summer from the United States to Iceland, Greece, and Croatia, all of which require either proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter.

It also comes months after the airline started offering a preclearance program for flights to Hawaii, allowing passengers to bypass document screening lines when they arrive.

Several other airlines also offer their passengers a way to upload negative test results, but have partnered with third-party apps like VeriFLY to do so.

