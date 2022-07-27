United Airlines and Air Canada Are Making It Easier to Connect Between the U.S. And Canada

Customers can now connect to 38 different codeshare destinations in the U.S. plus an additional eight in Canada

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2022
A United Airlines 737-MAX 9 Livery plane in flight
Photo: Courtesy of United Airlines

United Airlines and ​​Air Canada are making connecting between the United States and Canada even easier by expanding their codeshare agreement.

The airlines, which are both part of Star Alliance, will now allow customers to connect to 38 different codeshare destinations in the U.S. plus an additional eight in Canada, according to United. Customers will now see more flights scheduled "at more convenient times."

The partnership will include flights to some of the most popular destinations in Canada. A spokesperson for United did not respond to Travel + Leisure's requests for details on which destinations would be included.

"With this new agreement, we are further strengthening our long-standing partnership with Air Canada," Patrick Quayle, the senior vice president of global network planning and alliances at United, said in a statement. "As international travel continues to recover, this expanded partnership will provide an enhanced experience for all transborder travel."

Mark Galardo, Air Canada's senior vice president of network planning and revenue management, said the expanded partnership will "further enhance the customer journey between Canada and the U.S. by offering more choice, greater convenience and an improved airport experience."

Loyalty membership travelers who book a flight on either airline will receive all the benefits of either the MileagePlus or Aeroplan programs.

The partnership expansion comes as airlines all over the world have dealt with mass cancellations and delays over the summer, blaming the issues on a combination of staffing shortages and air traffic control problems. Air Canada even temporarily stopped accepting pets in the cargo compartment, citing "longer than usual" delays at airports.

For its part, United preemptively slashed its summer schedule to avoid further problems, and even canceled and cut flights into the fall. The carrier's CEO recently said things should gradually improve over the next 12 months, but said air travel won't be back to normal until next summer.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Travelers wait to check their bags at Ronald Regan Washington National Airport on July 11, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia.
U.S. Airports Are Seeing Fewer Delays, Cancellations, FAA Chief Says
LaGuardia
Travelers Should Expect Airline Struggles for Another Year, United Airlines' CEO Says
Airbus A330 Delta Airlines in flight
Delta Flies 1,000 Lost Bags Back to the U.S. From London After Heathrow Passenger Cap Cancels Flights 
Travelers make their way through a TSA screening line at Orlando International Airport ahead of the July 4 holiday
United Airlines Cancels More Flights This Fall — Here Are the Cities That Are Affected
Sixt Rental Car
Score 25% Off a Summer Car Rental With Sixt — How to Book
Travelers make their way through a TSA screening line at Orlando International Airport ahead of the July 4 holiday
Google Data Shows Search Spike for Flight Delays, Cancellations Amid Widespread Issues
A dog in a travel carrier sits on a chair
This Airline Is Temporarily Banning Pets in Cargo to Alleviate Flight Delays, Baggage Issues
People are seen by the United Airlines counter at the Newark International Airport in New Jersey
United Becomes Latest Airline to Preemptively Slash Summer Schedule — What to Know
Delta A321 interior
Delta Is Making It Easier to Handle Canceled Flights During Fourth of July Weekend — Here's How
The inaugural British Airways' A380 arrives at Washington Dulles International Airport, Virginia, USA on 02 October 2014
British Airways Is Making It Easier to Fly to London This Summer With 4 New U.S. Routes
Delta Air Lines Plane
Delta Air Lines Is Making It Easier to Island Hop in Greece This Summer — Here's How
Travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Flight Cancellations, Delays Linger Tuesday in Aftermath of Busy Holiday Weekend
This is a picture of a Boeing 787 of United airlines taking off from Amsterdam Schiphol airport.
You Can Now Fly From New York Directly to the South of France This Summer on This New Route
An Air Canada Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner over the Rockies
It Just Got Easier to Fly to Canada This Summer With These New Routes
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 flying over Hawaii
9 Best Frequent Flier Programs — and How to Make the Most of Their Benefits
Aerial view of DFW Airport.
Over 2,000 U.S. Flights Have Been Canceled Heading Into the Weekend — With More to Come