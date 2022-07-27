United Airlines and Air Canada Are Making It Easier to Connect Between the U.S. And Canada

United Airlines and ​​Air Canada are making connecting between the United States and Canada even easier by expanding their codeshare agreement.

The airlines, which are both part of Star Alliance, will now allow customers to connect to 38 different codeshare destinations in the U.S. plus an additional eight in Canada, according to United. Customers will now see more flights scheduled "at more convenient times."

The partnership will include flights to some of the most popular destinations in Canada. A spokesperson for United did not respond to Travel + Leisure's requests for details on which destinations would be included.

"With this new agreement, we are further strengthening our long-standing partnership with Air Canada," Patrick Quayle, the senior vice president of global network planning and alliances at United, said in a statement. "As international travel continues to recover, this expanded partnership will provide an enhanced experience for all transborder travel."

Mark Galardo, Air Canada's senior vice president of network planning and revenue management, said the expanded partnership will "further enhance the customer journey between Canada and the U.S. by offering more choice, greater convenience and an improved airport experience."

Loyalty membership travelers who book a flight on either airline will receive all the benefits of either the MileagePlus or Aeroplan programs.

The partnership expansion comes as airlines all over the world have dealt with mass cancellations and delays over the summer, blaming the issues on a combination of staffing shortages and air traffic control problems. Air Canada even temporarily stopped accepting pets in the cargo compartment, citing "longer than usual" delays at airports.

For its part, United preemptively slashed its summer schedule to avoid further problems, and even canceled and cut flights into the fall. The carrier's CEO recently said things should gradually improve over the next 12 months, but said air travel won't be back to normal until next summer.

