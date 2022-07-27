News United Airlines and Air Canada Are Making It Easier to Connect Between the U.S. And Canada Customers can now connect to 38 different codeshare destinations in the U.S. plus an additional eight in Canada By Alison Fox Alison Fox Instagram Twitter Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 27, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of United Airlines United Airlines and Air Canada are making connecting between the United States and Canada even easier by expanding their codeshare agreement. The airlines, which are both part of Star Alliance, will now allow customers to connect to 38 different codeshare destinations in the U.S. plus an additional eight in Canada, according to United. Customers will now see more flights scheduled "at more convenient times." The partnership will include flights to some of the most popular destinations in Canada. A spokesperson for United did not respond to Travel + Leisure's requests for details on which destinations would be included. "With this new agreement, we are further strengthening our long-standing partnership with Air Canada," Patrick Quayle, the senior vice president of global network planning and alliances at United, said in a statement. "As international travel continues to recover, this expanded partnership will provide an enhanced experience for all transborder travel." Mark Galardo, Air Canada's senior vice president of network planning and revenue management, said the expanded partnership will "further enhance the customer journey between Canada and the U.S. by offering more choice, greater convenience and an improved airport experience." Loyalty membership travelers who book a flight on either airline will receive all the benefits of either the MileagePlus or Aeroplan programs. The partnership expansion comes as airlines all over the world have dealt with mass cancellations and delays over the summer, blaming the issues on a combination of staffing shortages and air traffic control problems. Air Canada even temporarily stopped accepting pets in the cargo compartment, citing "longer than usual" delays at airports. For its part, United preemptively slashed its summer schedule to avoid further problems, and even canceled and cut flights into the fall. The carrier's CEO recently said things should gradually improve over the next 12 months, but said air travel won't be back to normal until next summer. Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit