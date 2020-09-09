United Airlines Announces New International Routes, Flights to Hawaii

United Airlines will now fly to three different destinations in Africa from the U.S.

Editor's note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

United Airlines is adding international flight routes to its schedule next year, flying to major destinations in Africa and around the world.

The airline announced Wednesday that starting in 2021, they'll be heading to Ghana, Lagos, Bangalore, Johannesburg, and more. They'll also be expanding on their current routes to Hawaii.

However their soonest addition will happen this December with a new flight from Chicago O'Hare to New Delhi. Currently, United only flies to the Indian capital out of Newark and San Francisco.

"The team has really been focused on rebuilding our international network, and it's been quite the journey," Josh Earnst, United's chief communications director, said on a media call Wednesday morning.

And despite a decrease in international travel and major effects on the aviation industry due to COVID-19, Earnst said the new flights have "been in our longterm business plan."

Other international United flights starting in the spring of 2021 are:

San Francisco to Bangalore, India

Washington D.C. to Accra, Ghana

Washington-Dulles to Lagos, Nigeria

NY-Newark to Johannesburg, South Africa

United is the first U.S. airline to fly to Bangalore in what Earnst referred to as "our number one requested route from our customers on the west coast." He also noted that the Newark to Johannesburg flight will be a daily flight on top of their seasonal service to Cape Town.

The airline also announced new flights to Hawaii including routes from Newark to Maui and from Chicago to Kona.

Last month, United announced they'll be adding new routes to domestic vacation destinations including Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and Orlando in November.

Earnst also noted that following United's announcement last week about dropping domestic change fees, the airline will also drop change fees for trips to Mexico and the Caribbean.