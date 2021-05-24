United Is Giving Away Free Flights for a Year to Vaccinated Travelers

Every day in June the airline will give away a free roundtrip flight for two.

As many destinations around the world reopen to tourists, United Airlines is giving away a year's worth of free flights to passengers who are fully vaccinated.

The airline announced a new sweepstake, aptly named "Your Shot to Fly," giving away round-trip flights to winners and one year-long pass to one lucky vaccinated traveler.

"We're proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a press release on Monday. "We're excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away."

The contest is open to any member of United's MileagePlus loyalty program (those who wish to enter can join online for free if you're not already a member). Travelers will need to upload their vaccination records to the United app or website from now until June 22.

Every day in June, the airline will give away a free roundtrip flight for two, any class of service, to anywhere in the world that United flies. The airline will give away 30 pairs of tickets until the end of the contest.

To sweeten the deal even after the contest cloeses, United will announce five grand prize winners who have been selected to receive a free year of travel for themselves and a companion on July 1.

The winners will be able to fly any class to anywhere in the world United flies. There are, of course, some stipulations. The pair must be traveling together and the total is limited to 26 round-trip flights per year (which works out to one trip every other week). The winners will have until July 14, 2022, to claim all their travel.

The sweepstakes is open to any U.S. resident aged 18 or older.