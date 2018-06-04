Our new series, Reasons to Travel Now, highlights the news, events, and openings that have us scoping out plane tickets each day.

This Gorgeous New Glamping Site Is the Best Way to See Mount Rushmore

Each year, about 2.5 million people flock to South Dakota to get a glimpse of Mount Rushmore, the absolutely massive sculpture carved directly into the side of a mountain between 1927 and 1941 by sculptor Gutzon Borglum. And while it is certainly a sight to behold, area hotels can become more than a little crowded during the height of summer, which happens to be peak tourist season in the region.

That’s where glamping comes in.

On May 24, Under Canvas launched its latest pop-up campsite to bring visitors closer to Mount Rushmore — with some seriously luxurious amenities.

Deluxe tent at Mt Rushmore with Under Canvas glamping experience Credit: Courtesy of Under Canvas

“Unwind in style and be among the first to experience an unforgettable adventure while glamping in Keystone, South Dakota,” the site says. “Tucked away on the outskirts of an original gold mining settlement, Under Canvas provides an incredible landscape with views of the iconic monument from our camp.”

Each campsite comes with a luxury canvas tent, plush bedding, lighting, and more. But, if you upgrade to a suite or deluxe tent option, you’ll also get your own en suite bathroom and wood stove to keep you toasty all night long.

Interior of a glamping tent by Under Canvas, near Mount Rushmore Credit: Tiffany Rose/Courtesy of Under Canvas

Accommodations range in price, but start at $189 a night for up to four guests per tent. Additional guests can be added to certain tent options for $25 per person, per night. And don’t leave your furry friend behind: The camp welcomes pets for an additional fee of $25 per night.

Oh, and don’t fret about food either, as the camp hosts a full-service restaurant that will even box up a to-go lunch for you so you can stay satisfied during your adventures.

And if you’re looking for some guidance on area activities, Under Canvas is here to help with that, too.

“A stay at Under Canvas also means endless adventure with opportunities to explore all that South Dakota has to offer,” the site adds. For example, guests can take a Buffalo Safari Jeep Tour or ride through the Old West on horseback. The group has curated its own list of their favorite activities in the area and will help you book tours and put together the ultimate summer vacation itinerary.