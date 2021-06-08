Under Canvas offers glamping locations near some of the most popular national parks and monuments in the U.S.

This 'Pay What You Can' Campaign Is Helping Essential Workers Go on a Well-deserved Glamping Vacation

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies across industries showed their appreciation for frontline workers by offering special discounts, freebies, and other perks. Though much progress has been made since last year, many of these essential workers are still battling against the virus and certainly in need of a break.

In honor of National Get Outdoors Day on June 11, Under Canvas is showing its gratitude for these frontline heroes by helping them go on a well-deserved vacation. Starting today, Under Canvas, which offers glamping experiences near some of the most iconic national parks and monuments in the U.S., is launching a new version of its Pay What You Can program - and this time, the focus is on essential workers.

Green trees and mountains Credit: Baileymade/Undercanvas

With the latest Pay What You Can campaign, Under Canvas will be giving away at least 100 two-night stays for up to four people at a price that's amenable to the budget of each individual selected. To qualify, essential workers must provide a photo of their badge or another form of ID from their job, as well as answer a few questions about the trip they hope to take. They'll also be asked about their most meaningful frontline story.

Entries will be open today through June 18, 2021, and essential workers from a variety of categories can apply. Beyond those in the healthcare field, this Pay What You Can program is available to educators, childcare providers, and those working in critical trades and retail like grocery store employees, mechanics, plumbers, and more. Once selected, the successful applicants will be able to go on their vacation any time from July 1 through Nov. 29, 2021.

Though exact dates, locations, and accommodation types will be subject to availability, Under Canvas has nine locations across the U.S., including near popular spots like Zion National Park, the Great Smoky Mountains, and Grand Canyon.

For more details and to submit your own application, click here.