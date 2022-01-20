This Company Will Pay You to Go to Boat Parties and Wine Tastings in Budapest — and Make TikToks About It

As far as dream jobs go, getting to travel and make TikToks for a living sits pretty high on most people's lists. For one lucky person, that dream job could soon become a reality.

Ultimate Budapest — a project created by a team of tourism professionals working together to create a one-stop shop for the most memorable activities and experiences — is seeking a talented social media content creator to join its team. The new hire will live rent-free in Budapest for a month, taking part in all the city has to offer, all on the company's dime, and in return will document the experience on Ultimate Budapest's social media.

"Our team at Ultimate Budapest has spent years working to make sure that young travelers looking to experience the local nightlife do it in the safest and most responsible way possible," Yasmine Georgi, the company's founder, said in a statement. "Now we have a new mission: to help inform travelers about all the amazing experiences Budapest has to offer besides the epic parties and nightlife tours."

The new hire will work about 20 to 25 hours per week, which is ideal for those who want to also have plenty of free time to discover the best of Budapest on their own. The successful applicant will receive €1,000 (about $1,145), roundtrip flights, accommodation, and free entry to various tours and activities to capture and share.

"Some of our most popular events are ax throwing, wine tasting, target practice, thermal bath parties, and boat parties," the company says on its site.

The job requirements also include having experience creating captivating TikToks and Instagram stories, possessing an "outgoing and creative personality," and having availability to travel for one month starting from mid-June to early July 2022.