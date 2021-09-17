UK Will Eliminate Pre-departure Testing Requirement for Vaccinated Travelers Next Month

The UK will also be streamlining its traffic light entry system, moving to a single list of either "red" countries or "non-red" countries.



The United Kingdom will eliminate its pre-departure testing requirement for fully vaccinated travelers from most countries next month, the Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, announced Friday.

Starting Oct. 4, vaccinated travelers heading to England from most destinations — including the United States — won't have to get tested before arrival, Shapps tweeted on Friday. The country will also look to replace the day 2 PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test later in October.

Additionally, Shapps announced that the UK will be streamlining its traffic light entry system on the same day, moving to a single list of either red countries or non-red countries.

"We'll also be introducing a new simplified system for international travel from Mon 4 Oct, replacing the current approach with a single red list and simplified measures for the rest of the world - striking the right balance to manage the public health risk as No.1 priority," Shapps added on social media.

In August, the UK opened to fully-vaccinated American travelers without the need to quarantine upon arrival. Currently, travelers must get tested within three days of heading to the country, pre-book a COVID-19 PCR test to take on or before the second day of their stay, and complete a passenger locator form.

Unvaccinated travelers heading to the UK will be required to do the pre-departure test, get tested again on day 2 and day 8, and self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival, according to the government.

Heathrow Credit: Tejas Sandhu/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The U.S. continues to restrict non-essential travel for non-U.S. citizens from several countries around the world, including the UK, and the Biden administration has said there are no plans to lift those restrictions just yet.

Beyond easing restrictions for vaccinated travelers, Shapps said the UK would remove eight countries and territories from its red list on Sept. 22, including Turkey, Pakistan, and the Maldives. Travelers arriving from red countries must quarantine in a hotel upon arrival.