This Airline Becomes First to Ditch Mask Wearing on Board

"It's no longer a legal requirement to wear a face mask at our airports or onboard our planes," the airline said.

British airline, Jet2 has dropped its mask mandate, passengers will no longer be required to wear masks on planes or in airports.

The rollback of restrictions is only in England and Northern Ireland, according to the airline. The company, said masks are still legally required for passengers 6 years and older traveling in Scotland.

"Your safety is our priority, so we've created our Face Mask Policy so everyone knows exactly what's expected while traveling with us," Jet2 wrote in its guidance, adding, "It's no longer a legal requirement to wear a face mask at our airports or onboard our planes. However, as per UK government guidance, we recommend that you continue to wear a face mask in these spaces, and you will need to wear one when you get to your overseas destination."

The decision to eliminate masks comes after the United Kingdom dropped the legal requirement to wear face coverings in England. Going forward, the government has said "operators are free to set their own requirements for wearing face coverings."

Despite the changing guidance, face coverings will still be required on other British airlines like British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

"Although UK rules are easing, here at British Airways like other airlines and airports, wearing face masks is still our policy," the airline wrote. "We have this policy to protect our most vulnerable customers and abide by the laws of countries around the world."

Face masks are also required in the United States thanks to a federal transportation mask mandate that has been extended until at least March 18.