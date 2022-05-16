"We are essentially owning the beginning and the last mile of your travel..."

Uber Is Adding Vacation Booking, Charter Options, More to the App — What's New

An UBER car seen parked on the street in Bristol

Uber is offering customers even more travel options for their next vacation with new services that allow them to store trip itineraries in the app as well as book limos and even party buses.

Uber's new "Uber Travel" feature, which the ride-share app rolled out on Monday along with several other updates, will allow customers to store flight, train, and car reservations all in one place by linking their Gmail accounts to the app. Travelers who use the feature will also receive 10% back in Uber Cash when they reserve a ride for each leg of their trip.

Screenshot of the Uber Travel interface on an iPhone Credit: Courtesy of Uber

The company is also adding "Uber Charter" to its services, which will allow customers to book a party bus, coach bus, or limo directly through the app.

"We are essentially owning the beginning and the last mile of your travel. And what we'd like to be able to do is basically stitch all of your travel together," Jen You, Uber's head of mobility product, told T+L, adding, "Our ultimate vision is really to integrate all aspects of exploration and travel planning intent. And city specific details are a key piece of that."

Screenshot of the Uber Charter interface on an iPhone Credit: Camilla Rimmer/Courtesy of Uber

Currently, the new travel integration feature is only available to customers with a Gmail account.

Uber is also expanding its Uber Eats delivery options by adding the ability to order concession snacks in stadiums in advance and skip the (often long) lines when picking up. The feature will be available at several stadiums, including Yankees Stadium in New York, Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium of Anaheim in California, and Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

And for customers in Los Angeles, their next order may be delivered by a "friendly sidewalk robot" thanks to a new pilot program that is sending autonomous electric vehicles out.