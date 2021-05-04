Uber Will Now Deliver Rental Cars Straight To Your Door

Like many businesses over the last year, Uber has been busy pivoting its brand to better serve its customers. In April, the ride sharing app released a suite of new products to do just that, including Uber Rent with Valet, which will deliver a rental car straight to your door.

"Need a weekend getaway? Uber is there for you, even if you're going out of town," the company shared in a statement. "Make it happen with Uber Rent, now available nationwide in the US."

According to Uber, users can book a rental car from Avis, Budget, Hertz, and dozens of other providers, in the Uber app, and have the car delivered wherever you need it.

"With Valet, your rental car will be brought to your doorstep so you can hit the road sooner. And when you're done, a driver will meet you to take the car back," Uber shared. "No rental car counters, no lines, no schlepping."

Uber Rent with Valet is set to launch in Washington, D.C. in May with plans to expand nationwide throughout the year.

But, this isn't the only new thing happening at Uber. The company also announced its partnership with Walgreens to help people get to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments with ease.

"Starting today nationwide, with just the tap of a button, you can reserve a vaccine as well as your ride there, all through your Uber app," the company said. "This new partnership builds on our work to expand access to the vaccine. We've committed 10 million free or discounted rides to help underserved and communities of color get to and from their appointments. And we've launched the Vaccine Access Fund alongside Walgreens, PayPal and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation to allow anyone to donate additional free rides to those in need. We've already raised more than $380,000 on top of initial contributions from the partner companies."

But wait, there's more. The company is also expanding its reservations system to allow users to book a ride up to 30 days in advance. The company is also adding in UberX rides to make it a more affordable experience for all.

"And as travel returns, we're launching Reserve in cities like Paris and London, as well as 20 of the busiest airports in the U.S. this spring," it added. "This means you'll have added benefits such as flight tracking (so your driver is alerted about early arrivals and flight delays), up to 60 minutes of wait time once you land so you don't need to rush, and curbside pickup so you can step off the plane knowing your ride is waiting."