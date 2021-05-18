Uber Just Shared Its List of the Most Surprising Items Left Behind by Riders This Past Year

As the vaccine rollout continues and local restrictions ease, people are slowly but surely venturing out of their homes, and many of them are using Uber to get around. The company clocked in record numbers in March and that is steadily rising.

With more rides also comes more instances of passengers forgetting personal items in cars. For the last five years, Uber has released its Lost & Found Index, documenting all the most common — and not so common — things that people left behind after a ride.

Found Birthday bag from Uber Credit: Emily Chan/Courtesy of Uber

In the 2021 Lost & Found Index, there were some usual suspects that topped the list — keys, phones, and wallets — but some finds were also very indicative of the year, including Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer, and even COVID rapid tests and vaccination cards.

"After an unprecedented year, and as the vaccine becomes more widely available, people are starting to move safely with Uber again — and that also means an uptick in lost items," said Zaid Al-Atiya, head of Lost & Found at Uber. "Whether it's the more commonly forgotten belongings, like phones, wallets, and keys, or it's those more surprising items, like a single tooth, fresh shrimp, or a large painting of Kate Middleton, we remain committed to helping return whatever it is you need to retrieve."

The 2021 Lost & Found Index also details a few other interesting statistics, including the top 10 most forgetful cities — three of which happen to be in Texas, and two in Florida. Unsurprisingly, the data shows that people are mostly likely to forget things in their Uber on a Friday or Saturday night. Some of the most forgetful days of the last year included Nov. 1 (Halloween weekend), Jan. 1 (New Year's Day), and Feb. 17 (late night after Mardi Gras). The Index also shows signs that people are beginning to travel again — and consequentially, leaving behind some travel essentials like luggage, beach chairs, and global entry cards, as well as puppy passports.

If you ever find that you've left some precious cargo in the back seat of your Uber, the company has set up a system to help you retrieve your items. Check out this video, made by Uber, to learn all the details.