The membership costs either $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Uber Launches New Membership Program With Perks on Rides, Deliveries, and More

Uber is launching a new membership service with discounts and perks on rides, food deliveries, and more., the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

Uber One membership users will get access to deals like 5% off all eligible rides and 5% off eligible delivery orders on food, grocery, and alcohol. Additionally, customers will receive unlimited no-fee deliveries on orders of $15 or more, or grocery orders of $30 or more, as well as priority service with top-rated drivers and access to special offers and invite-only experiences.

Members will also get $5 in Uber Cash on eligible deliveries if the company's estimated time ends up being wrong.

"We want our customers to experience firsthand how Uber can make their every day more effortless," Awaneesh Verma, the head of membership at Uber, said in a statement provided to T+L. "Uber One offers elevated access to all of Uber: rides, delivery, and groceries. Members get preferred pricing, premium support, and surprise and delight perks that make every day more fun."

Customers can join Uber One through the Uber or Uber Eats app. And as a bonus, customers can buy the membership for 50% off the annual plan through Nov. 29.

The decision to introduce the program also comes months after fellow rideshare company Lyft launched its own annual membership program, Lyft Pink. That membership comes in at $199 per year and gives members unlimited 45-minute rides on several bike-share programs as well as offers 15% off Lyft car rides and free Grubhub and Seamless memberships.