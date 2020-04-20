Uber Launches New Delivery Service to Help Send Packages to Loved Ones (Video)

As deliveries throughout the country may be getting difficult due to various stay at home orders and restrictions throughout the country, Uber's new initiative may be making getting a package from a loved one a bit easier.

Uber Connect, the ride-sharing app's new service which is available in select cities including Chicago, Miami, Phoenix, and Washington D.C., allows contactless delivery of everyday items you'd want to send to someone stuck at home (like an extra roll of much-needed toilet paper, some groceries, or even a favorite childhood game).

Uber car Credit: EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/Getty

"Throughout this crisis, we've been looking for new ways our platform can help move essential goods for businesses and consumers, while providing new earning opportunities for drivers," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told Travel + Leisure. "Our primary focus is the immediate: quickly adapting our technology to meet the evolving needs of communities and companies. While things are moving at a rapid pace, we are leaning in to delivery at Uber speed, and keeping our eyes on the future."

Users can access the same-day service in the same spot on the app they would typically select the type of car they want. The person would then place the item in the trunk of the car, an Uber spokeswoman told T+L, and then share trip notifications with the recipient so they could accept the package.

Below is a full list of cities and countries where residents can use Uber Connect to send small gifts to loved ones:

U.S. Cities: Austin, Baltimore-Maryland, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, Orlando, Phoenix, San Antonio, Tampa Bay, Washington D.C.

Mexico: Aguascalientes, Chihuahua, Ciudad Juárez, Gomez Palacio, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Los Cabos, Leon, Mérida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Puebla, Puerto Vallarta, San Luis Potosi, Tijuana, Torreon, Queretaro

Latin America: Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Panama, and Paraguay

Australia: Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Gold Coast and Adelaide

In addition to this service, Uber launched a small pilot program in select cities across the world aimed at connecting retailers and essential services with people quarantined at home. As part of the program, called Uber Direct, New York City residents can now request over-the-counter medicine from online pharmacy, Cabinet, and in Australia, the company is helping deliver pet supplies from several retailers and vets.