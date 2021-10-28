Uber Is Giving Its Cars a Halloween Makeover — Costumes and All

You could get picked up in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Party Wagon, SpongeBob SquarePants' Patty Wagon convertible, or even Scooby-Doo's Mystery Machine.

Uber is dressing up its rides for Halloween, sending out "costumed" cars from favorite movies to surprise riders in cities across the United States, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

Riders in Miami will have the chance to be surprised by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Party Wagon when they order an Uber X, according to the company, while riders in Los Angeles may be picked up in SpongeBob SquarePants' Patty Wagon convertible. And those who order a car in Atlanta may just get the chance to ride around in Scooby-Doo's Mystery Machine.

Uber's Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine van Credit: Courtesy of Uber

The costumed cars are available from 6 p.m. to midnight from Oct. 29 to 31.

"Halloween is always one of the busiest nights of the year at Uber," Niraj Patel, the director of rider operations at Uber, told T+L. "That's why we're so excited to get into the spooky spirit and offer riders a magical exclusive experience that lets them enjoy some of their favorite famous cars — from SpongeBob SquarePants' Patty Wagon to Scooby-Doo's Mystery Machine to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Party Wagon."

The front of the Uber Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles van Credit: Courtesy of Uber

Each special car fits three people (the same as a typical Uber X) and won't cost any more than normal Uber X pricing, according to the company.

In addition to the Halloween rides, lucky passengers who find themselves in one of the spooky cars will also win a themed face mask. Uber requires all riders and drivers to wear a face mask when in the car, regardless of their vaccination status.

Three Uber app screens showing the different Halloween fun ride options in Miami, LA and Atlanta. Credit: Courtesy of Uber

Halloween also tends to be one of the most forgetful days for Uber when it comes to passengers leaving items behind, according to the company. In 2021, riders have left behind everything from Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer, and their vaccination cards, to phones, wallets, and even a large painting of Kate Middleton.

Uber customers won't be able to book a themed ride, but the company has rolled out other booking options in recent months, including the ability to request a favorite driver and reserve a car in advance for an airport pickup.