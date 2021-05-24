Uber Offering Americans Free Rides to COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Through July 4

"The sooner everyone is vaccinated, the sooner we can all get back to normal life," Uber's CEO told T+L.

Rideshare company Uber will provide free rides to Americans heading to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

Starting Monday, the company is giving all Uber customers four free rides, up to $25 each, to travel to and from their vaccine appointments. The rides, good through July 4, are so each person can get to both doses of a two shot vaccine.

Uber app Credit: Courtesy of Uber

"The sooner everyone is vaccinated, the sooner we can all get back to normal life," Dara Khosrowshahi, the CEO of Uber, told T+L. "While we're making great progress, we can't afford to slow down."

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden set a goal of having 70% of U.S. adults get vaccinated with at least one shot by July 4. So far, 61.3% of adults 18 and older in America have gotten at least one shot and 49.6% are considered fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In total, the CDC said 49.2% of all Americans have been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 39.2% have been fully vaccinated.

To access the free rides, customers need to book an appointment for a vaccine and tap the "Vaccine" tab in the Uber app. Customers then need to tap "Get your free ride," enter the zip code where their appointment is, and select the provider location.

The free rides are available between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., according to Uber.

The company said the rides themselves are covered, but customers are welcome to tip their drivers.

The CDC has lifted many coronavirus-related restrictions for vaccinated Americans, including testing rules on cruises, mask requirements, and travel quarantine mandates. Additionally, several countries have waived or plan to waive restrictions for vaccinated travelers, including in Europe.

Uber requires riders and drivers to wear masks during a ride, regardless of their vaccination status.

Something went wrong. An error has occurred and your entry was not submitted. Please try again.