See how incredible taking a safari through Botswana can be.

This Timelapse Through Botswana Will Make You Want to Book a Spontaneous Safari

Botswana is a wildlife lover’s paradise, with national parks and reserves covering more than a third of the country's terrain.

Time-lapse cinematographer Tyler Fairbank spent eight days touring Botswana, visiting Chobe National Park, known for its massive elephant herds, the Okavango Delta, the Kalahari Desert, and the Makgadikgadi Pan, which is home to meerkats among other species. The meerkats are so accustomed to humans they'll even climb on top of your head and use you as a lookout point to scout for predators, Fairbank told Travel + Leisure.

tyler fairbank safari Credit: Courtesy of Tyler Fairbank

“It’s so relaxing [on the Makgadikgadi Pan] because there’re these wide open salt pans that go on endlessly for miles and miles and you can’t see the horizon, it’s amazing,” he said.

The majority of Fairbank's film — which is made up of 38,000 images — was taken at Chobe National Park.

“Chobe has tons of lion sightings, but there’s such a good amount of wildlife there that you’re going to see everything you hoped to see,” he said.

If you've ever wondered what taking a safari is like, the film takes you through an entire trip by plane, car, and even boat. “Many game drives in Botswana are done from the river,” Fairbank said. “It is remarkable to see how relaxed the animals are when approached by boat as opposed to by safari car.”

For Fairbank, the elephants made the biggest impression.