Here's Your Chance to Go Roller Skating on the Tarmac at JFK

Roller skaters and aviation geeks, this one's for you: The TWA Hotel at New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport is opening a roller rink on the tarmac.

The hotel's outdoor Roll-A-Rama at the Runway Rink is now welcoming skaters on weekends through the summer season. Admission for a 50-minute skate session with a retro soundtrack is $20 for adults and $16 for children under 12.

Unfortunately, tickets can't be purchased in advance and capacity is limited. But there are a few ways you can entertain yourself should you arrive at JFK and discover a line of skaters ahead of you. The TWA Hotel is also home to Connie, a 1958 Constellation airplane that's been converted into a gorgeous retro cocktail lounge, and a unique rooftop pool with excellent runway views.

In its previous life, the TWA Hotel was a vibrant airport terminal for Trans World Airlines, an iconic carrier that operated from 1930 through 2001. The terminal closed in 2001 and was reborn as the TWA Hotel in 2019. Its roller rink — made of 2,668 individual tiles — may be the only roller-skating venue at an airport.

The rink sits on the tarmac just outside Connie, creating an Instagram-worthy background.

The Roll-A-Rama at the Runway Rink is open on Fridays between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays between noon and 8 p.m., weather permitting. The hotel said its policy is to clean and disinfect the rental skates after each use, though guests are welcome to bring their own wheels. Whichever you choose, be sure to bring your credit card — it's the only form of payment that's accepted at the rink.

Socks are required with rental skates and optional helmets are available as well. Face masks also are mandatory for now.