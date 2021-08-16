Turks and Caicos Will Require Visitors 16 and Older to Be Vaccinated Starting Sept. 1

Turks and Caicos is implementing a vaccine requirement for entry going forward.

Starting Sept. 1, all visitors 16 and older will be required to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving in order to enter the territory, according to the Turks And Caicos Tourist Board. Accepted vaccinations include Pfizer-BioNTech, Astrazeneca, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

While Turks and Caicos will allow proof of vaccination in electronic format or a vaccination letter signed by a doctor, the tourism board said handwritten vaccination cards will not be accepted.

The new vaccination mandate is in addition to the requirement to show proof of a negative test taken within three days of a trip and the requirement to obtain insurance that would cover medical expenses related to COVID-19.

Travelers must also complete a health screening questionnaire and travel authorization form.

Turks and Caicos, Providenciales, Palm tree and ocean Credit: Buena Vista Images/Getty Images

Children under 16 will be allowed to enter the territory by providing proof of a negative test. Additionally, anyone who is unable to be vaccinated due to a medical reason will also be exempt from the new rule, but must provide a signed letter from a medical professional.

The territory, which is made up of more than 40 small islands and cays, has had relatively few COVID-19 cases, recording a total of 2,568 throughout the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University. Of those, 115 have come in the last 28 days.

In Turks and Caicos, face masks are required to be worn in public and a nightly curfew is in place from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Restaurants and bars are limited to 70% capacity and the tourism board says travelers should only dine at places that display the TCI Assured symbol.

