Turks and Caicos Is Making It Easier for Vaccinated Travelers to Visit — Here's How

Starting next week, Turks and Caicos is lifting many of its COVID-19 travel requirements.

The Caribbean paradise of Turks and Caicos is eliminating its pre-arrival test for vaccinated travelers as well as easing other COVID-19-related measures next month.

Starting May 1, the islands will allow travelers to visit without requiring them to get tested beforehand, without the need to obtain insurance, and without the need to fill out a form on the TCI Assured Portal, according to the Turks And Caicos Tourist Board. All travelers 18 and older must show proof of vaccination before arriving.

"We are delighted to make it easier for travelers to rediscover Turks and Caicos," Pamela Ewing, the director of tourism for the islands, said in a statement. "Throughout 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, we saw strong visitor numbers from our largest source market, the United States and we believe the measures announced today will boost numbers further in 2022."

Previously, visitors 16 years old and older to Turks and Caicos were required to show proof of vaccination, while all travelers 2 and older had to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of traveling. Travelers also had to submit a travel authorization form and have medical or travel insurance that would cover medevac if needed.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies Turks and Caicos as a "Level 2" destination, indicating a "moderate" level of COVID-19 transmission in the community and recommending American travelers be "up to date" on their coronavirus vaccines before traveling there.

Turks and Caicos boasts one of the best beaches in the world in Grace Bay Beach along with perfect weather nearly all the time and a variety of great resorts for a truly relaxing vacation.

With the easing of restrictions, the islands now join several other Caribbean destinations in making it simpler for travelers to visit, including Saint Lucia, which eliminated all pre-arrival testing for vaccinated travelers, as well as Aruba and Grenada, which each removed all COVID-19-related entry restrictions.