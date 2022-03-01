TSA PreCheck Opens First-ever International Location

Travelers flying from the Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Bahamas, will now be able to use their TSA PreCheck memberships when they head home to the U.S.

The Transportation Security Administration has established its first-ever TSA PreCheck location outside of the United States.

"Permanently opening this TSA PreCheck lane for travelers who join the risk-based program is a credit to the Government of The Bahamas and the commitment of the officers who are maintaining the highest standards of transportation security," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement

"It serves as a model for further extending TSA PreCheck," he added.

The location marks the agency's first outside the U.S. and was chosen since Nassau is one of 16 international destinations where U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspects travelers who board U.S.-bound flights. Nassau is a popular destination with several direct flights from the U.S., including from Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Dallas, New York, Miami, Chicago, and more.

The Bahamas welcomes American travelers and requires them to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their arrival, according to the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism. Inter-island travelers are also required to show proof of a negative test taken within three days. Vaccinated travelers may use any COVID–19 test, but unvaccinated travelers 12 and older are required to use a PCR test.

Travelers who have TSA PreCheck are allowed to use a designated security line and are not required to remove their shoes, liquids, or laptops for screening, expediting the process. The program is one of the Department of Homeland Security's Trusted Traveler Programs and costs $85 to renew in person or $70 to renew online.

TSA PreCheck is valid for five years.

The agency has called the program "a privilege reserved for low-risk travelers" and said it will revoke membership from anyone who is fined by the Federal Aviation Administration for bad behavior in an effort to fight back against disruptive incidents onboard planes.