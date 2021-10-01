Renewing TSA PreCheck Will Now Cost You Less

The TSA is lowering the renewal cost for PreCheck — here's what you need to know.

If you have TSA PreCheck, it'll now cost you less to keep it.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is lowering the online renewal fee for PreCheck from $85 to $70. The new pricing goes into effect on Oct. 1.

Anyone choosing to renew TSA PreCheck in person, however, will still have to pay the $85 renewal fee, and the initial enrollment fee to join the expedited screening program will also remain at $85.

The TSA said over 95% of renewals are already done online. "Most travelers find this to be a quick and easy way to maintain membership in the program," the agency said.

Travelers who use TSA PreCheck will tell you it's essentially a fast pass through many airports. TSA PreCheck allows vetted travelers to receive streamlined security screening at more than 200 airports across the U.S. With TSA PreCheck, travelers don't have to remove their shoes or take out laptops and liquids from their carry-on bags. They also don't need to remove belts or light jackets. More than 80 airlines participate in the program.

But perhaps the best perk of TSA PreCheck is the shorter wait times for airport security — something that's sure to be increasingly welcome as a busy holiday travel season approaches. In the past month, 96% of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than five minutes to go through security, the agency said.

To apply for TSA PreCheck, travelers need to submit an application online and visit an enrollment center for fingerprinting and a background check. First-time applicants pay an $85 enrollment fee that covers their first five years in the program.

But even that is optional, if you happen to hold the right credit card. Several credit cards, including those from Chase, Capital One, and Citi, cover the enrollment fees for cardholders.